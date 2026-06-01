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Delhi: Two Arrested After Boy Injured In Firing Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 23:45 IST

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Delhi police have arrested two individuals after a shooting in New Usmanpur left a 12-year-old boy injured, prompting an investigation into the crime.

Key Points

  • A 12-year-old boy was injured in a firing incident in New Usmanpur, Delhi.
  • Delhi police have arrested two men, Prankur and Harsh, in connection with the shooting.
  • The incident occurred outside the house of a caterer, Dharmender.
  • Police recovered a country-made rifle from the arrested suspects.
  • Efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the third suspect involved in the Delhi firing.

Two men were arrested after a firing incident in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area left a 12-year-old boy injured on Monday, police said.

Police said three men opened fire outside the house of a caterer, Dharmender (43), in the evening.

 

Details of the Delhi Firing Incident

"During the firing, the boy, who was passing by, sustained a bullet injury in his foot and was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment," a senior police officer said.

A forensic team inspected the spot and collected evidence. A case was registered under relevant sections of law at the New Usmanpur police station, he said.

Arrest and Investigation Update

Acting on specific inputs, police teams deployed at various pickets arrested two of the accused, Prankur (29) and Harsh (22), with a country-made rifle, he added.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the third accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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