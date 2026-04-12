Why a 13-Year-Old Boy in Jalaun Took His Own Life

Police in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the tragic suicide of a 13-year-old boy, seeking to understand the circumstances that led to his death.

Key Points A 13-year-old boy, Pradyumn, was found dead by suicide in his home in Dikauli village, Jalaun.

The boy's family discovered him hanging in his room after he didn't emerge as usual.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death to determine the reason for the suicide.

The boy was a Class 6 student.

Authorities have taken the body into custody for a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation into the teen's suicide.

A 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Dikauli village in the Madhavgarh area. The deceased, identified as Pradyumn, a Class 6 student, was found hanging in his room around 10 am. The family members grew suspicious when he did not come out and, on checking, found him hanging from the noose.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Madhavgarh, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Investigation into Teen Suicide

Madhavgarh Circle Officer Ambuj Yadav said the police reached the spot and took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem, adding that the reason behind the suicide is being investigated.

"Further legal action will be taken based on the findings," Yadav said.