Home  » News » Delhi schoolboy dies by suicide after scolding over mobile games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 02, 2025 19:07 IST

A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide at his house in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar after his sister scolded him for playing mobile games, the police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death was reported on Wednesday at the local police station.

"During inquiry, it was revealed that the boy, identified as Adarsh, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, had allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home following an argument with his elder sister," deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

 

The argument reportedly arose after she scolded him for playing mobile games and neglecting his studies.

Adarsh, a class 9 student, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Adarsh's father works at an export company in Kundli, Sonepat, police said. PTI SSJ SMV

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
