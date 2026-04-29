Two Arrested, Injured In Police Encounter Over Bulandshahr Murders

In Uttar Pradesh, two wanted accused have been arrested following a police encounter in connection with the Bulandshahr triple murder case, bringing a step closer to justice for the victims.

Key Points Two accused in the Bulandshahr triple murder case were arrested after a police encounter.

The accused, Rinku and Bharat, had a reward of Rs 50,000 on their heads.

The arrests follow the murder of three family members during a birthday party in Khurja.

Police recovered an illegal pistol, a country-made firearm, cartridges, and a DVR from the accused.

Two accused carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each were arrested after being injured in a police encounter in connection with the recent triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests come days after three members of a family were shot dead during a birthday party in the Khurja area on the night of April 25-26, an incident that had triggered action against police personnel, with four officials, including a station house officer, suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

Details of the Police Operation

According to police, the two accused identified as Rinku and Bharat were apprehended by the Khurja Nagar police and a SWAT team during a late-night operation on April 28-29 near the Mundakheda canal.

Officials said the police team had taken the accused to the spot for recovery of a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) related to the crime when the duo allegedly attempted to escape from custody and opened fire using concealed weapons.

Accused Injured in Retaliatory Firing

The police retaliated in self-defence, injuring both accused in the legs before arresting them, they said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police recovered an illegal pistol, a country-made firearm, cartridges and the DVR from their possession.

Rewards and Previous Arrests

The rewards on the two accused had been announced by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Meerut Range, Kalanidhi Naithani.

Earlier, one accused, Mayank, had been arrested following an encounter, while two others were apprehended and sent to jail in connection with the case, police said.

Official Statements

Circle Officer, Khurja, Shobhit Kumar said the arrested accused were directly involved in the April 25-26 firing incident in which three youths were killed.

"The accused were taken for recovery of evidence when they attacked the police team and tried to flee. They were injured in retaliatory firing and have been hospitalised. Further legal proceedings are underway," he said.

The triple murder had occurred after a dispute during a birthday celebration escalated into violence, leading to the killing of Amardeep (30), Manish (28) and Akash (18), all related to each other.

Police had named multiple accused in the case and launched a crackdown to nab those involved.