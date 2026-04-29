HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two Arrested, Injured In Police Encounter Over Bulandshahr Murders

Two Arrested, Injured In Police Encounter Over Bulandshahr Murders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 29, 2026 15:28 IST

In Uttar Pradesh, two wanted accused have been arrested following a police encounter in connection with the Bulandshahr triple murder case, bringing a step closer to justice for the victims.

Key Points

  • Two accused in the Bulandshahr triple murder case were arrested after a police encounter.
  • The accused, Rinku and Bharat, had a reward of Rs 50,000 on their heads.
  • The arrests follow the murder of three family members during a birthday party in Khurja.
  • Police recovered an illegal pistol, a country-made firearm, cartridges, and a DVR from the accused.

Two accused carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each were arrested after being injured in a police encounter in connection with the recent triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests come days after three members of a family were shot dead during a birthday party in the Khurja area on the night of April 25-26, an incident that had triggered action against police personnel, with four officials, including a station house officer, suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

 

Details of the Police Operation

According to police, the two accused identified as Rinku and Bharat were apprehended by the Khurja Nagar police and a SWAT team during a late-night operation on April 28-29 near the Mundakheda canal.

Officials said the police team had taken the accused to the spot for recovery of a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) related to the crime when the duo allegedly attempted to escape from custody and opened fire using concealed weapons.

Accused Injured in Retaliatory Firing

The police retaliated in self-defence, injuring both accused in the legs before arresting them, they said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police recovered an illegal pistol, a country-made firearm, cartridges and the DVR from their possession.

Rewards and Previous Arrests

The rewards on the two accused had been announced by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Meerut Range, Kalanidhi Naithani.

Earlier, one accused, Mayank, had been arrested following an encounter, while two others were apprehended and sent to jail in connection with the case, police said.

Official Statements

Circle Officer, Khurja, Shobhit Kumar said the arrested accused were directly involved in the April 25-26 firing incident in which three youths were killed.

"The accused were taken for recovery of evidence when they attacked the police team and tried to flee. They were injured in retaliatory firing and have been hospitalised. Further legal proceedings are underway," he said.

The triple murder had occurred after a dispute during a birthday celebration escalated into violence, leading to the killing of Amardeep (30), Manish (28) and Akash (18), all related to each other.

Police had named multiple accused in the case and launched a crackdown to nab those involved.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Three Dead After Shooting At Gym In Bulandshahr
Three Dead After Shooting At Gym In Bulandshahr
Triple Murder Suspect Injured In Custody Escape Attempt
Triple Murder Suspect Injured In Custody Escape Attempt
Three Dead After Birthday Party Altercation In Uttar Pradesh
Three Dead After Birthday Party Altercation In Uttar Pradesh
Accused Injured In Police Encounter Over Bulandshahr Murders
Triple Murder In UP After Cake Smearing Argument
Triple Murder In UP After Cake Smearing Argument

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 2

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 3

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

VIDEOS

Shikhar Dhawan left awestruck by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's heroics in IPL1:43

Shikhar Dhawan left awestruck by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's...

Rain Fails, Democracy Prevails in WB's Panihati1:21

Rain Fails, Democracy Prevails in WB's Panihati

Sudden Chill in Bhalessa Valley: Rain Brings Sweater Weather2:04

Sudden Chill in Bhalessa Valley: Rain Brings Sweater Weather

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO