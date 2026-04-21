Why Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP Of False Promises

Abhishek Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them of making false promises and failing to deliver on key welfare initiatives, while championing West Bengal's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee criticised the BJP for failing to deliver on promises such as 'Rs 15 lakh in every bank account and two crore jobs annually'.

Banerjee asserted that the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, providing financial assistance to women in West Bengal, would continue uninterrupted.

He challenged BJP-ruled states to implement similar direct benefit schemes for women without discrimination.

Banerjee accused the BJP of failing to control inflation and withholding funds meant for rural development.

He criticised the BJP's promise of a universal basic income for women, calling it a 'trap'.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the BJP for "failing" to deliver on its promises, and asserted that the ruling party's welfare schemes like 'Lakshmir Bhandar' would continue uninterrupted in West Bengal.

Addressing a poll rally at Barjora in Bankura district, Banerjee said women "will continue to receive benefits under the scheme for life".

Under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, women from the general category receive Rs 1,000 per month, while those belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities get Rs 1,200 per month.

"No one can stop Lakshmir Bhandar," the TMC MP asserted.

BJP's Unfulfilled Promises

Alleging that the BJP had a track record of making "false promises", Banerjee said the saffron party did not fulfil its pledge of "Rs 15 lakh in every bank account and two crore jobs annually".

"Those who could not deliver on basic promises cannot be trusted to provide welfare benefits," Banerjee said. He also challenged BJP-ruled states to replicate West Bengal's direct benefit schemes.

"There are 16 states ruled by the BJP. If even one of them can implement a scheme like 'Lakshmir Bhandar' for all women without discrimination, I will never come to ask for votes again," the senior TMC leader asserted.

"The BJP's 'Modi guarantee' is zero warranty, while (CM) Mamata Banerjee's guarantee is a lifetime assurance," he said.

Development Work and Central Funding

Highlighting development work in the constituency, Banerjee claimed that rural roads worth Rs 80 crore had been constructed in the last three years "without any contribution from the Centre", and promised to double the investment to Rs 160 crore over the next five years.

He also accused the Centre of failing to control inflation, and alleged that funds meant for rural development schemes were being withheld.

People from Bengal were being branded as "outsiders" and even "Bangladeshis" in BJP-ruled states, Banerjee claimed, urging voters to "teach that party a lesson" in the polls.

Attacks on BJP's Promises

Speaking at another rally at Bhatar in Purba Bardhaman district, Banerjee took aim at the BJP's promise of a universal basic income scheme for women, offering Rs 3,000 per month, terming it a "trap".

"Name a single one (state) where they have delivered universal basic income to women," he said, referring to the 16 BJP-governed states.

Banerjee said benefits under the TMC government's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' reach 2.42 crore women in Bengal every month "unconditionally and without being reversed after the election".

"Without delivering a single meaningful initiative for women in states governed by it, the Nari-birodhi (anti-women) BJP has arrived in Bengal with a fresh set of promises designed to deceive," he alleged.

Safety Concerns and Tribal Welfare

Responding to the BJP's allegations that women are not safe under the TMC regime, Banerjee challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a public meeting in Manipur, which has been rocked by ethnic violence that left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.

The TMC leader claimed that incidents of violence against tribal communities were higher in BJP-ruled states such as Manipur, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP failed to ensure safety to tribals in those states, he alleged.

Banerjee claimed that a tribal woman priest was not allowed to attend the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

The 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme is a flagship initiative of the West Bengal government, providing direct financial assistance to women. Banerjee's remarks come amidst heightened political activity in West Bengal, with assembly elections scheduled to take place later this month. The TMC is seeking to retain power in the state, while the BJP is aiming to make inroads.