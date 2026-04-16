Banerjee Accuses BJP of Religious Division and Unfulfilled Promises

Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent Trinamool Congress leader, sharply criticised the BJP's policies on the Uniform Civil Code and Kurmali language recognition during a rally in West Bengal, accusing the party of divisive tactics and broken promises.

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee criticises the BJP's proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), claiming it will negatively impact Scheduled Tribes by overriding their customs.

Banerjee accuses the BJP of inaction regarding the inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, despite promises made.

He highlights the Trinamool Congress government's welfare schemes, such as Lakshmir Bhandar and Banglar Bari, contrasting them with the BJP's alleged unfulfilled promises.

Banerjee attacks the BJP over rising inflation and the increasing prices of essential goods, arguing that people are burdened by the BJP's economic policies.

He urges voters to support the Trinamool Congress to ensure the continuation of welfare schemes and promises direct transfer of old-age pensions and expanded healthcare services.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday attacked the BJP over the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the pending recognition of the Kurmali language, making the two issues central to his address at a rally in Gopiballavpur in Jhargram district.

Noting that the BJP promised in its manifesto to impose the UCC if voted to power in West Bengal, Banerjee claimed that it would adversely impact the members of the Scheduled Tribes by overriding their customs and practices.

He also accused the saffron party of trying to divide people along religious lines.

Kurmali Language Recognition

The TMC national general secretary also charged the central government with inaction on the demand to include the Kurmali language, spoken by a large number of people in several parts of the state including Jhargram district, in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

He said the TMC government in West Bengal had written to the Centre two months ago seeking its inclusion, but no steps had been taken so far by the Narendra Modi government.

In its manifesto for Bengal, the BJP also promised to include Kurmali and Rajbanshi languages in the Eighth Schedule. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also made the same pledge during a poll rally in Purulia district.

Banerjee alleged that BJP leaders were trying to exploit the Kurmi community's sentiments and mislead people with false promises.

Welfare Schemes and Economic Policies

He cautioned women against filling forms for a proposed monthly assistance of Rs 3,000, alleging that no BJP-ruled state has implemented such a scheme despite similar assurances.

In contrast, he highlighted the state's Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, under which women receive Rs 1,500 (general category) and Rs 1,700 (SC/ST) per month, irrespective of the number of beneficiaries in a family.

Around 70,000 women in the constituency are availing the benefit in the Gopiballavpur constituency, he said.

Urging voters to back Trinamool Congress in the election, Banerjee said the party guarantees the continuation of welfare schemes, noting the state spends around Rs 38,000 crore annually on Lakshmir Bhandar.

Banerjee also claimed that over 11,000 poor families in the constituency have received Rs 1.2 lakh each under the Banglar Bari housing scheme, and alleged that the Centre had contributed "not even 10 paise" in this regard.

He added that farmers and youth have also benefited from state-run assistance programmes.

Attacking the Centre over inflation, he referred to the rising prices of essential goods like LPG cylinders, petrol and essential commodities, to allege that people were being burdened by increased costs since the BJP had taken over at the Centre.

He also promised direct transfer of pending old-age pensions and expansion of healthcare services through block-level health camps.

Calling the election a fight to "teach the BJP a lesson", Banerjee appealed to voters to turn out in large numbers and ensure a decisive mandate in favour of the Trinamool Congress.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.