Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP Of False Promises In Bengal Poll Rally

Abhishek Banerjee sharply criticised the BJP for its unfulfilled promises during a West Bengal poll rally, emphasising the continuity of state welfare schemes and challenging the BJP to match them in their own governed states.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee criticised the BJP for failing to deliver on promises such as 'Rs 15 lakh in every bank account and two crore jobs annually'.

He asserted that the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, providing financial assistance to women in West Bengal, would continue uninterrupted.

Banerjee challenged BJP-ruled states to replicate West Bengal's direct benefit schemes like 'Lakshmir Bhandar'.

He accused the Centre of withholding funds meant for rural development schemes and failing to control inflation.

Banerjee termed the BJP's promise of a universal basic income scheme for women as a 'trap'.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the BJP for "failing" to deliver on its promises, and asserted that the ruling party's welfare schemes like 'Lakshmir Bhandar' would continue uninterrupted in West Bengal.

Addressing a poll rally at Barjora in Bankura district, Banerjee said women "will continue to receive benefits under the scheme for life".

Under the popular 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, women from the general category receive Rs 1,000 per month, while those belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities get Rs 1,200 per month.

"No one can stop Lakshmir Bhandar," the TMC MP asserted.

BJP's Unfulfilled Promises

Alleging that the BJP had a track record of making "false promises", Banerjee said the saffron party did not fulfil its pledge of "Rs 15 lakh in every bank account and two crore jobs annually".

"Those who could not deliver on basic promises cannot be trusted to provide welfare benefits," Banerjee said.

He also challenged BJP-ruled states to replicate West Bengal's direct benefit schemes.

"There are 16 states ruled by the BJP. If even one of them can implement a scheme like 'Lakshmir Bhandar' for all women without discrimination, I will never come to ask for votes again," the senior TMC leader asserted.

"The BJP's 'Modi guarantee' is zero warranty, while (CM) Mamata Banerjee's guarantee is a lifetime assurance," he said.

Development Work and Accusations

Highlighting development work in the constituency, Banerjee claimed that rural roads worth Rs 80 crore had been constructed in the last three years "without any contribution from the Centre", and promised to double the investment to Rs 160 crore over the next five years.

He also accused the Centre of failing to control inflation, and alleged that funds meant for rural development schemes were being withheld.

People from Bengal were being branded as "outsiders" and even "Bangladeshis" in other states, Banerjee claimed, urging voters to "teach the BJP a lesson" in the polls.

Attacking BJP's Income Scheme

Speaking at another rally at Bhatar in Purba Bardhaman district, Banerjee took aim at the BJP's promise of a universal basic income scheme for women, offering Rs 3,000 per month, terming it a "trap".

"Name a single one (state) where they have delivered universal basic income to women," he said, referring to the 16 BJP-governed states.

Banerjee said benefits under the TMC government's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' reach 2.42 crore women in Bengal every month "unconditionally and without being reversed after the election".

"Without delivering a single meaningful initiative for women in states governed by it, the Nari-birodhi (anti-women) BJP has arrived in Bengal with a fresh set of promises designed to deceive," he alleged.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

Abhishek Banerjee's remarks come amidst heightened political activity in West Bengal as the state prepares for assembly elections. The 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme has been a key initiative of the TMC government, aimed at providing financial assistance to women. The upcoming elections will determine whether the TMC can retain power in the face of challenges from the BJP.