Abhishek Banerjee Demands Release Of Bengal Funds

Abhishek Banerjee challenges Prime Minister Modi to release West Bengal's pending dues of Rs 2 lakh crore before the upcoming assembly elections, accusing the BJP of empty promises and criticising their stance on the 'Jai Bangla' slogan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee urges PM Modi to release Rs 2 lakh crore in pending central dues to West Bengal.

Banerjee asserts that 'Modi's guarantee' means 'zero guarantee', contrasting it with Mamata Banerjee's commitments.

Banerjee criticises BJP leaders for their negative reaction to the 'Jai Bangla' slogan, linking it to Bengali pride.

TMC highlights its investment in the Muriganga bridge project to improve connectivity to Sagar Island.

Banerjee promises rehabilitation for displaced people in Ghoramara islands if TMC wins the upcoming election.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to first release the pending Rs 2 lakh crore central dues to West Bengal before professing his love for the people of the state and their well-being.

Addressing an election meeting at Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee also asserted that "Modi's guarantee" means "zero guarantee" while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee keeps her words.

Banerjee's Demand For Bengal's Financial Dues

"I am telling the hon'ble PM with all respect, please speak like the Prime Minister. I wish you a long life. Please facilitate sending the Rs 2 lakh crore dues you failed to release for Bengal over the last few years," he said.

Banerjee claimed that "people from Gujarat" are issuing threats to people of Bengal to put them in jail.

"Let me tell Modi and Shah, use central force and agencies, but your game plan and conspiracy have been exposed before the people. Wait for May 4 to see the (election) results."

Criticism Of BJP's Promises And Slogans

Banerjee, the de facto number 2 in the TMC hierarchy, demanded that Modi show his commitment to the welfare of women and youth by sending money to the accounts of women, youth, fisherfolk and farmers.

Banerjee alleged that BJP leaders have become "allergic" to the TMC's slogan 'Jai Bangla' which, he said, is a call to strengthen Bengali pride and the growth and welfare of the state in the federal structure.

The BJP has been alleging that the 'Jai Bangla' slogan belongs to Bangladesh.

"Some of the BJP leaders are behaving like madmen on hearing the Jai Bangla slogan at rallies. They are trying to get down from the vehicles to confront those who chant the slogan. I pity such leaders," the TMC leader said.

Banerjee was apparently referring to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who, during a recent roadshow in Bally, had engaged in an argument with TMC workers who raised the slogan.

Development Projects And Election Promises

He accused the BJP of failing to act on its promise to develop the Sagar islands in South 24 Parganas district, where the Gangasagar Mela is held.

The TMC MP claimed that in sharp contrast, the Mamata Banerjee government spent Rs 1700 crore for building the Muriganga bridge to connect the island with Namkhana and facilitate traffic movement.

In the next two years, this bridge will be ready and improve the connectivity in a big way, he said.

"In 2021, Amit Shah had promised a Rs 2 lakh crore package for Sagar Island, but nothing happened afterwards. While Modi's guarantee is nothing but a zero guarantee, Mamata Banerjee's guarantee means a lifetime guarantee," he said.

Gangasagar Mela Comparison With Kumbh Mela

Underscoring the annual organisation of Gangasagar Mela being held smoothly without any untoward incident under the TMC reign, Banerjee urged BJP leaders to come and compare the hosting of that fair with Kumbh Mela.

"While no mishap had taken place in Ganga Sagar, hundreds died in stampedes in Kumbh Mela under the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh," he claimed.

Banerjee said while 35,000 youths received money under the state government's Yuva Sathi scheme in the past two months, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee believes in delivering the promise.

"However, as the model code of conduct is in force now, some youths did not get it despite registration. They will get the same after May 4," he said.

He said once the TMC come to power for the fourth time in a row, 1,200 displaced people in Ghoramara islands of the Sunderbans, which had bore the brunt of past natural calamities and erosion, will be rehabilitated.

The election to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted on May 4.

The central government's alleged withholding of funds has been a recurring point of contention between the TMC-led West Bengal government and the BJP-led central government. The upcoming West Bengal assembly election results will determine the state's political landscape for the next five years and could influence national politics.