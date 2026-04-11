Abhishek Banerjee Accuses Rivals of Aiding BJP, Promises Voter Rights Restoration

Abhishek Banerjee, a key TMC leader, has launched a scathing attack on political rivals, accusing them of supporting the BJP, while pledging to reinstate voting rights and championing the TMC's welfare schemes in West Bengal.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee accuses political rivals of acting as 'agencies' for the BJP in West Bengal, specifically targeting a Chief Election Commissioner and opposition leaders.

Banerjee promises to restore voting rights to disenfranchised citizens within one month of the TMC returning to power in West Bengal.

Banerjee criticises Humayun Kabir, alleging corruption and divisive comments, and questions the BJP's stance on Sheikh Hasina's presence in Delhi.

Banerjee highlights the TMC's Lakshmir Bhandar scheme as a contrast to the BJP's alleged unfulfilled promises, positioning it as a reliable benefit for women.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday labelled political rivals as "agencies" of the BJP and promised to restore voting rights of disenfranchised citizens within a month of returning to power.

Addressing a rally here, Banerjee identified three "agencies" allegedly working to undermine people and strengthen the BJP in West Bengal's Murshidabad district -- Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and politician Humayun Kabir.

He accused Kumar of "taking away voting rights" of the poor under the guise of logical discrepancies in electoral rolls, and warned that a weakened TMC would hurt them more than the party.

"If the TMC is weak in this soil, the loss for you (locals) is much more than the loss for TMC," he said.

Accusations Against Humayun Kabir

Banerjee trained his heaviest fire on Kabir, referencing a viral video allegedly showing the Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief demanding Rs 1,000 crore.

"Not for the mothers and brothers of Murshidabad, not for roads, not for housing, but to put in his own pocket," he alleged.

He further claimed the purported video showed Kabir describing Muslims as "very foolish" and easily misled.

Dismissing Kabir's claim that the video was AI-generated, Banerjee asked: "If it is an AI-generated video, why did Pirzada Khobayeb Amin resign? And why did Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM leave your side?"

The TMC leader also mentioned a past exchange over the Babri Masjid, claiming Kabir had met and told him he would "only lay the bricks and then throw them away."

Banerjee claimed that he had told Kabir, "TMC does not do politics with religion. The BJP is doing politics with the Ram Mandir, and you are doing politics with Babri Masjid. Where is the difference? If you have to build the Babri Masjid, do it. You retire from politics. Both cannot happen together."

Promise to Restore Voter Rights

On the restoration of voter rights, Banerjee assured those dropped from electoral rolls would get their voting rights back within one month of the "Ma Mati Manush" government taking charge on May 4.

"You are citizens of this country, citizens of this state. No one should be worried or panicked," he said.

Targeting a 22-0 sweep in Murshidabad, up from the party's 20-0 result in 2021, Banerjee took personal responsibility for the district's development, citing several projects he described as "repayment for the debt of love".

"The responsibility for the development of all 22 seats is mine. I am fulfilling the debt of love through development," he declared.

Attacks on BJP and Focus on Welfare Schemes

Addressing an election rally in Birbhum's Sainthia, Banerjee alleged that of the 90 lakh names deleted in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, 57.5 lakh are Hindu Bengali voters.

"They are branding Hindu Bengalis as Bangladeshis and striking their names off the electoral rolls," he claimed at the rally along with Birbhum TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal by his side.

Turning the Bangladeshi charge back on the BJP, Banerjee asked Modi to clarify the status of Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in Delhi since August 2024.

"Hasina has been given shelter in Delhi by you. Is she an infiltrator or a refugee?" he asked.

On the BJP's poll promises, Banerjee claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged Rs 2,500 per month to women if the party won in Delhi, but "not a paisa" had reached beneficiaries even after 14 months.

He termed the BJP's guarantees a "chit fund", alleging that "the seller disappears after the sale", and claimed that in Bihar, BJP leaders were demanding money back from pre-poll beneficiaries.

In contrast, Banerjee highlighted the TMC's Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, under which women from the general category receive Rs 1,500 and SC/ST women Rs 1,700 per month.

"As long as TMC exists, no one can stop Lakshmir Bhandar," he said.

Banerjee also challenged the BJP to present a report card of the work done in Birbhum over the last 10-12 years and described this election as a "vote for revenge" against the BJP.