Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP Of False Promises

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader, accuses the BJP of failing to deliver on key promises to West Bengal, while championing the state's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme as a guaranteed benefit for women.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee criticised the BJP for failing to deliver on promises such as Rs 15 lakh in every bank account and two crore jobs annually.

Banerjee asserted that the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, providing financial assistance to women, would continue uninterrupted in West Bengal.

He challenged BJP-ruled states to replicate West Bengal's direct benefit schemes, promising to stop asking for votes if they did.

Banerjee accused the Centre of failing to control inflation and withholding funds meant for rural development schemes.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the BJP for "failing" to deliver on its promises, and asserted that the ruling party's welfare schemes like 'Lakshmir Bhandar' would continue uninterrupted in West Bengal.

Addressing a poll rally at Barjora in Bankura district, Banerjee said women "will continue to receive benefits under the scheme for life".

Under the popular 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, women from the general category receive Rs 1,000 per month, while those belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities get Rs 1,200 per month.

"No one can stop Lakshmir Bhandar," the TMC MP asserted.

BJP's Unfulfilled Promises

Alleging that the BJP had a track record of making "false promises", Banerjee said the saffron party did not fulfil its pledge of "Rs 15 lakh in every bank account and two crore jobs annually".

"Those who could not deliver on basic promises cannot be trusted to provide welfare benefits," Banerjee said.

Challenge to BJP-Ruled States

He also challenged BJP-ruled states to replicate West Bengal's direct benefit schemes.

"There are 16 states ruled by the BJP. If even one of them can implement a scheme like 'Lakshmir Bhandar' for all women without discrimination, I will never come to ask for votes again," the senior TMC leader asserted.

"The BJP's 'Modi guarantee' is zero warranty, while (CM) Mamata Banerjee's guarantee is a lifetime assurance," he said.

Development and Accusations

Highlighting development work in the constituency, Banerjee claimed that rural roads worth Rs 80 crore had been constructed in the last three years "without any contribution from the Centre", and promised to double the investment to Rs 160 crore over the next five years.

He also accused the Centre of failing to control inflation, and alleged that funds meant for rural development schemes were being withheld.

People from Bengal were being branded as "outsiders" and even "Bangladeshis" in other states, Banerjee claimed, urging voters to "teach the BJP a lesson" in the polls.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

The political rhetoric is heating up as West Bengal heads into assembly elections. The accusations of unfulfilled promises are common during election campaigns, but the focus on direct benefit schemes highlights their importance in state politics and voter appeal.