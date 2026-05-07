BJP alleges Suvendu aide was assassinated, TMC hits back

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's aide was murdered in West Bengal, igniting political tensions and accusations of post-election violence between the BJP and the TMC.

IMAGE: A view of the vehicle belonging to Chandranath Routh, Personal Assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari after he was shot dead at Madhyamgram, in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, sparking outrage.

The BJP has accused the TMC of retaliatory violence following the assembly poll results, while the TMC alleges attacks on its workers.

Rath was intercepted by motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire on his vehicle near Madhyamgram.

The BJP has called the killing a 'targeted assassination' and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

The TMC has condemned the killing and called for a court-monitored CBI probe, alleging that three of its workers were also killed in post-poll violence.

West Bengal's post-poll tension took a bloody turn on Wednesday night after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas in what the saffron camp described as a 'targeted assassination', triggering outrage, protests and fresh allegations of political violence.

Less than 48 hours after the declaration of the fiercely fought assembly poll results, the killing sent shockwaves through Bengal's political circles, with the BJP accusing the Trinamool Congress of unleashing retaliatory violence and the latter countering with allegations of attacks on its own workers across several districts.

Details Of The Attack On BJP Leader's Aide

According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing.

Eyewitnesses claimed the vehicle carrying Rath was first blocked near Doharia junction by a small four-wheeler, after which a motorcycle rider approached the SUV and started firing from close range.

The occupants of the four-wheeler later abandoned the vehicle and escaped on the motorcycle.

Rath, who served as the executive assistant to the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was returning to his residence in Madhyamgram when the attack took place.

Doctors at the hospital where he was taken said he was brought dead.

"The victim was brought dead with two bullet injuries on his chest, which pierced his heart, while another bullet struck his abdominal area. There was no opportunity to resuscitate him," a doctor at the hospital said.

Rath's driver, who suffered bullet injuries during the attack, was shifted to a Kolkata hospital in critical condition.

Television visuals showed the front windshield of the SUV shattered by bullets, blood stains on the seats and police personnel cordoning off the area amid mounting tension.

Political Reactions And Allegations

The killing immediately snowballed into a political flashpoint, with BJP leaders terming it a 'targeted assassination' and accusing the TMC leadership of encouraging violence after the assembly election verdict.

Adhikari, who reached the hospital around midnight, described the killing as 'heart-wrenching' and alleged that the assailants had conducted a recce before carrying out the attack.

"This is a cold-blooded murder. The DGP has assured that they will investigate the matter," he said.

"The way the attack was executed clearly suggests that the assailants had done a recce beforehand," the BJP leader alleged.

Adhikari, however, stopped short of directly naming any organisation behind the attack and appealed to party workers not to take the law into their own hands.

"We don't want to draw any conclusion as of now, as the police are investigating the matter," he said.

The leader of opposition also alleged that attacks on BJP workers were continuing in several districts after the poll results.

"While we were here, one of our cadre was shot at in Basirhat, and another was stabbed in Baranagar," he claimed.

Adhikari said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin regarding the killing.

Launching a sharp attack on the outgoing TMC government, Adhikari termed the prevailing situation in Bengal "Mahajungle Raj".

"This is the result of 15 years of Mahajungle Raj in Bengal," he alleged.

Adhikari asserted that strict action would be taken against criminals after the BJP formed the government in the state.

"When the BJP government takes charge, we will start the job of cleaning up these criminals," he said.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya called the killing evidence of the 'total criminalisation of politics' in the state.

"This was a planned and targeted attack. By killing the PA of the outgoing leader of opposition, the assailants wanted to send a political message," Bhattacharya said.

BJP MLA-elect Kaustav Bagchi, who was present at the hospital, also alleged that the attackers had followed Rath's vehicle for a long time before opening fire.

"This is the handiwork of Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee. We will not rest until the criminals are identified," he alleged.

Protests And Police Investigation

As news of the killing spread, hundreds of BJP supporters gathered outside the hospital, shouting slogans against the TMC and demanding the arrest of those behind the attack.

The atmosphere outside the medical facility turned emotionally charged as senior BJP leaders, newly elected MLAs and party workers rushed there through the night.

Supporters broke down in tears while party workers accused the ruling dispensation of unleashing 'terror' after the assembly election results.

A heavy police contingent was deployed outside the hospital and along Jessore Road to prevent any untoward incident.

The TMC condemned the killing and demanded a court-monitored CBI probe.

In a statement, the ruling party alleged that three TMC workers had also been killed in separate incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by "BJP-backed miscreants" over the last three days.

"We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight," the statement said.

The killing comes at a time when Bengal remains volatile after one of the most bitterly fought assembly elections in recent years, with both the BJP and the TMC accusing each other of intimidation, attacks and retaliatory violence in several districts.

DGP Siddhnath Gupta said police recovered cartridges from the crime scene and seized the small car allegedly used during the attack.

"The registration number appears to be from the Siliguri Regional Transport Office, but our initial impression is that the number plate may have been tampered with," he said.

Police sources said forensic teams collected samples from the vehicle while investigators scanned CCTV footage from nearby areas to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify the assailants.

Barasat police district SP Pushpa said efforts were underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing.