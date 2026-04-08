BJP Leader Alleges TMC Government Favours Infiltrators, Alters Bengal's Demography

BJP leader Nitin Nabin accuses the TMC government of altering West Bengal's demography by favouring infiltrators, promising to rectify the situation if the BJP gains power in the upcoming elections.

Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points BJP alleges the TMC government is altering West Bengal's demography by favouring infiltrators over state residents.

Nitin Nabin accuses the TMC of appeasement politics and lawlessness, forcing residents to leave while helping Bangladeshi infiltrators settle.

The BJP promises to rectify demographic alterations and expel Bangladeshi infiltrators if elected to power in West Bengal.

The BJP criticises the TMC's record on women's safety, citing instances of violence and corruption during TMC rule.

The BJP pledges to improve the lives of tea garden workers and address economic issues in the region.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Wednesday alleged the Mamata Banerjee-led government snatched the land which rightfully belongs to West Bengal's people and gave it to infiltrators, changing the state's demography.

Addressing an election rally in north Bengal's Alipurduar, he said once the BJP forms a "double-engine" government in the state, it will rectify the demographic alterations and throw out Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state.

"The Mamata Banerjee government has worked to snatch the land rights of the people of West Bengal and give those away to the infiltrators, changing the state's demography," Nabin claimed.

The residents of Bengal were being "forced" to leave the state owing to the TMC's appeasement politics and lawlessness, the BJP chief alleged.

He accused the TMC dispensation of forcing the state's people to leave and helping Bangladeshi infiltrators settle in Bengal.

Asserting that the state has a special place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart, the BJP chief said, "The wheels of development are turning backwards in Bengal. The TMC government has altered the state's identity and demography."

"First it was the Congress, then the Left, and now the TMC. The state, which once led the country in every field -- from industries to culture -- is now shrouded in darkness," Nabin alleged.

Urging the people to uproot the Mamata Banerjee government, he said that although the TMC dispensation talks of 'Maa, Mati, Manush', the state's women are unsafe in its hands.

"We have seen how the daughters of Bengal are unsafe and insecure, from the rape-murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to the rape-murder of a college student at Kamduni in North 24 Parganas," he said.

Allegations of Corruption and Misgovernance

Claiming that the TMC has turned Bengal into a storehouse of scams, Nabin alleged that the Narada, Saradha, school jobs, municipal jobs recruitment, coal and ration scams all occurred during the TMC rule.

Urging the electorate to vote the BJP to power in the state, he sought to assure that the perpetrators of all these scams will be put behind bars by it.

"TMC's T means 'tolabaji' and 'tustikaran', M stands for 'mafiaraj' and atrocities on mahila (women) and C means corruption and cut money," the BJP chief said.

Nabin asserted that "syndicate-raj" in jobs and other aspects like trade and supplies will be stopped by a BJP government in the state.

"A BJP government that comes to power in the state will ensure punishment for the masterminds of the scams, including the school jobs irregularities," he said.

Warning TMC leaders and those indulging in hooliganism that this election is being fought by the people, the BJP leader said, "When the general public takes to the streets to fight for their rights, no leader or goon can do anything, they will either go to jail or stay at home."

Nabin said he would believe that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has any sympathy for women only if it supports the Women's Reservation Bill during a special three-day Parliament session scheduled from April 16 to 18.

"The cruel government here has put women's interests in peril," Nabin said.

Promises for Tea Garden Workers and State Employees

Addressing the gathering, many of whom were tea garden workers, he alleged that the TMC government had acted against their interests and harmed the local economy.

"The economy of this region, which was known for three Ts â tea, tourism and timber â has been destroyed, pushing the people here to starvation and bankruptcy," Nabin said.

He promised that a BJP government would increase the daily wages of tea garden workers and ensure them a good life.

Nabin also alleged that Banerjee had "donned the lawyer's gown" to argue in the Supreme Court for the interests of Bangladeshi infiltrators but showed no sympathy for women facing atrocities in the state.

He further said that a BJP government would set up the seventh pay commission for state government employees, fill all vacant posts, and bring to justice those responsible for job-related scams.