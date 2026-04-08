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BJP Alleges Land Rights Given to Infiltrators in West Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 08, 2026 17:44 IST

The BJP is accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of altering West Bengal's demography by allegedly giving land rights to infiltrators and displacing residents through appeasement policies, sparking political controversy.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points

  • BJP alleges the Mamata Banerjee government is altering West Bengal's demography by favouring infiltrators.
  • Nitin Nabin claims the TMC government is snatching land rights from West Bengal residents and giving them to infiltrators.
  • The BJP accuses the TMC of appeasement politics and lawlessness, forcing residents to leave the state.
  • The BJP promises to rectify demographic alterations and remove Bangladeshi infiltrators if it forms a government in West Bengal.
  • BJP asserts that West Bengal holds a special place for PM Modi, and the state's development is being hindered by the TMC government.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Wednesday alleged the Mamata Banerjee-led government snatched the land which rightfully belongs to West Bengal's people and gave it to infiltrators, changing the state's demography.

Addressing an election rally in north Bengal's Alipurduar, he said once the BJP forms a "double-engine" government in West Bengal, it will rectify the demographic alterations and throw out Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state.

 

"The Mamata Banerjee government has worked to snatch the land rights of the people of West Bengal and give those away to the infiltrators, changing the state's demography," Nabin said.

He alleged the Trinamool Congress government has "disfigured West Bengal's identity and altered its demography". The residents of Bengal were being "forced" to leave the state owing to the TMC's appeasement politics and lawlessness, the BJP chief alleged.

He accused the TMC dispensation of forcing the state's people to leave and helping Bangladeshi infiltrators to settle in Bengal.

Asserting that West Bengal has a special place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart, the BJP chief said, "The wheels of development are turning backwards in Bengal. The TMC government has altered the state's identity and demography."

"First it was the Congress, then the Left, and now the TMC. The state, which once led the country in every field -- from industries to culture -- is now shrouded in darkness," Nabin alleged.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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