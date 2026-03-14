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Modi Slams TMC for Allegedly Protecting Infiltrators to Preserve Vote Bank

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 14, 2026 16:44 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the TMC of prioritising its vote bank by protecting infiltrators, leading to demographic shifts and marginalisation of Hindus in West Bengal.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi accuses TMC of opposing SIR to protect infiltrators for vote bank politics.
  • Modi alleges unchecked illegal immigration under TMC rule has altered West Bengal's demographics.
  • Modi claims TMC policies are deliberately making Hindus a minority in several areas of West Bengal.
  • Modi criticises TMC for opposing citizenship for Hindu refugees for political gain.
  • Modi accuses TMC of undermining constitutional institutions and insulting President Droupadi Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the TMC of opposing the SIR exercise to "protect its vote bank of infiltrators", alleging that unchecked illegal immigration under its rule in the state has altered the demography of many areas.

Addressing a mega rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, Modi alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was undermining constitutional institutions and asserted that the "countdown has begun" for its downfall.

 

"The TMC is opposing SIR so that infiltrators can be protected," he alleged.

Claiming that infiltration has led to demographic changes in many areas of the state, he alleged that the state's ruling TMC was deliberately pursuing policies that were making Hindus a minority in several areas.

"Due to unchecked infiltration, the demography of several areas of West Bengal has changed. The TMC is deliberately making Hindus a minority in many areas," he alleged.

Accusations Regarding Hindu Refugees and Citizenship

The PM also accused the TMC of opposing citizenship for Hindu refugees for political reasons.

"The TMC opposes granting citizenship to Hindu refugees because they do not consider them their vote bank," he claimed.

Criticism of TMC's Actions

Modi said it was shameful that the TMC was attacking constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission.

He said the TMC has crossed all limits by insulting President Droupadi Murmu.

"The TMC has not just insulted the President, but it has insulted the country's tribals, the people and the Constitution," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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