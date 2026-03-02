BJP Promises to Replicate Assam Model in Bengal

BJP national president Nitin Nabin pledges to replicate Assam's 'detect, delete, and deport' model in West Bengal to expel alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators if the party wins the upcoming elections, promising significant changes for the state.

Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points BJP promises to implement Assam's 'detect, delete and deport' model to identify and expel alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators in West Bengal if elected.

Nitin Nabin announced that the BJP would rename Islampur as Ishwarpur if it forms the government in West Bengal.

The BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of appeasement politics and compromising national security for vote bank gains.

Nabin claims the Election Commission has already removed 50 lakh Bangladeshi infiltrators from Bengal's electoral rolls.

The BJP aims to align Bengal's development with the rest of India to achieve Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The BJP will replicate Assam's "detect, delete and deport" model to identify and expel alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators in West Bengal if voted to power in the state, the party's national president Nitin Nabin said on Monday.

Addressing a rally in Islampur in Malda district while flagging off the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' ahead of the Assembly polls, Nabin also announced that the BJP would rename the town "Ishwarpur" if it forms the government in the state.

"We have recently formed the government in Bihar. In Assam, we are following the 'detect, delete and deport' model for Bangladeshi infiltrators. We will implement the same wherever these foreigners are eating into the rights of our own citizens," Nabin said, while resonating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Jai Maa Kali' chant at the start of his speech.

Referring to the recent name deletions in post-SIR electoral rolls in the state, Nabin claimed that the Election Commission has already taken away franchise rights of "more than 50 lakh Bangladeshi infiltrators" in Bengal.

"If names of 50 lakh Bangladeshis weren't deleted by the EC, then the Centre's welfare schemes, meant for the people of Bengal, would have benefited the infiltrators," he said.

Nabin announced that once in power, the BJP will rename Islampur as Ishwarpur.

"We will fulfil your dream of renaming this place Ishwarpur because this has been the land of Rajbanshi reformer Thakur Panchanan Barma, the last Hindu king of Bengal, Lakshman Sen, and revolutionary freedom fighter Purna Chandra Das," he said, while addressing the gathering as "people of Ishwarpur" throughout his speech.

Claiming that people in the state are "now carrying a burning desire for change in their hearts", Nabin accused the TMC government of "betraying people's trust".

"The slogan of 'parivartan', which is being carried in the hearts of people, should now spread like wildfire. We will bring this desire to the streets and uproot the Mamata Banerjee government. We will change not just the system of Bengal, but the lives of people living here," he said, outlining the purpose of the rally.

Nabin accused Banerjee of deceiving Bengal by indulging in the politics of appeasement.

"We have to take court's permission to hold Kali Puja in Bengal, but Mamata Banerjee has given unconditional consent to offer namaaz on roads at any time of the day or year," he alleged.

Accusing Banerjee of "compromising the nation's security for vote bank politics", Nabin questioned the state's reluctance of not providing land for border fencing to curb infiltration.

"Didi doesn't want to secure the citizens of this country and of Bengal, that's why her government is shying away from providing land for border fencing. She is focused on rehabilitating Bangladeshis here with false documents," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that Banerjee, in her eagerness to save infiltrators from getting removed from electoral rolls, donned a black robe and argued in Supreme Court, while she "slept when daughters in her state were attacked", insisting that women's safety can only be ensured in Bengal under the Narendra Modi-led BJP rule.

"The EC has already removed 50 lakh infiltrators. Now Didi wants to sit on a dharna for the rest who are under judicial scrutiny. She doesn't care for the jobless youths or lack of new industries. She is worried about her losses in votes," Nabin said.

The leader underscored the need to sync Bengal's development with that of the rest of India to fulfill Modi's goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"The cry of Vande Mataram, which once pushed the British out, will now push the corrupt and goon-infested TMC party out of Bengal," he said.

"Let the bonfire of Holi consume the TMC government and its betrayals to the people of Bengal. Later, on the day BJP attains victory in this state, there will be another Holi and the colour of that bonfire will be saffron," he added.