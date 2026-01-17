Even developed nations are removing infiltrators: Modi in Bengal

Ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made infiltration the central theme of his attack on the Trinamool Congress government, alleging that large-scale illegal migration had altered the state's demographic balance and fuelled riots, while reassuring refugee communities such as the Matuas that they had nothing to fear.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a mega rally in West Bengal's Malda. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a mega rally in Malda in the Muslim-majority district of north Bengal, Modi said infiltration posed "a very big challenge" before the state, alleging that illegal migration had flourished under the TMC's "patronage and syndicate raj" and its alliance with infiltrators.

"There are developed and prosperous countries in the world which have no shortage of money, yet they are removing infiltrators. It is equally necessary to remove infiltrators from West Bengal," he said, adding that a BJP government would take "big action" to stop illegal migration and weed out infiltrators once voted to power.

Claiming that the impact of infiltration was visible on the ground, the Prime Minister said the demographic balance had changed in many parts of the state.

"People tell me that in several places, even the spoken language is beginning to change. Differences are emerging in language and dialect. Due to the increasing population of infiltrators, riots have started occurring in many areas of West Bengal, including Malda and Murshidabad," he said.

Modi alleged that the TMC's "syndicate" system was working to ensure infiltrators were settled in the state, claiming there was an "alliance between infiltrators and the ruling party", a charge the BJP has increasingly foregrounded as it sharpens its campaign against the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

"You will have to break this alliance. I assure you that as soon as a BJP government is formed, strict action will be taken against infiltration and infiltrators," he said.

Modi sought to ringfence refugee communities, particularly the politically significant Matua community, which has figured prominently in the citizenship debate, emerging as a key BJP support base since 2019.

"I want to assure refugees like the Matuas who took shelter in India due to religious persecution: you need not worry," he said.

The twin emphasis, a hard line on infiltration and a protective assurance to persecuted refugees, came amid the political churn over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and ahead of the assembly elections to the 294-member House, due in about three months, with Modi pitching the BJP as both a custodian of national security and a guarantor of the rights of the refugees.

Stepping up his attack, the Prime Minister said the "thuggery" of the TMC and its "politics of threatening and intimidating the poor" would soon come to an end, asserting that Bengal, surrounded by BJP-ruled states, was now ready for a change.

"Bengal is surrounded on all sides by BJP governments that stand for good governance. Now it is time for good governance in Bengal too," he said.

Recalling the BJP's electoral victory in Bihar, Modi said he had then remarked that "it was time for Bengal" and expressed confidence that the state would give the party an overwhelming mandate in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Prime Minister accused the TMC government of blocking welfare schemes meant for the poor and preventing the benefits of central programmes from reaching people.

"Should Bengal receive the benefits of schemes like free electricity or not?" he asked. "The real welfare of the people of Bengal will happen only when there is no obstructive TMC government here, but a pro-people BJP government instead."

Alleging large-scale corruption, Modi said the "heartless and cruel" TMC government was looting public money and siphoning off central funds meant for the poor.

"I want every poor household in Bengal to have its own permanent home. Those who are entitled should receive free ration. I want the full benefits of the welfare schemes started by the central government for the poor to reach you," he said. "But this is not happening because the money sent by the Centre is being looted by TMC leaders."

The PM also flagged the non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the state.

"Today, Bengal is the only state where Ayushman Bharat has not been implemented. The TMC government is preventing my brothers and sisters in Bengal from availing its benefits. It is essential to bid farewell to such a ruthless government," he said.

Holding out a development pitch, Modi said a BJP government would restore the "old pride and glory" of Malda and West Bengal and create new opportunities for farmers and youth. "We will take Malda's mango economy to new heights," he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati and launched multiple rail and road infrastructure projects in Bengal worth about Rs 3,250 crore. The fully air-conditioned sleeper train is expected to reduce travel time between Howrah and Guwahati by around 2.5 hours.

He also virtually flagged off four Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting New Jalpaiguri with Nagercoil and Tiruchirappalli, and Alipurduar with SMVT Bengaluru and Mumbai (Panvel).

Referring to recent electoral successes in Maharashtra and Kerala, Modi said the BJP was receiving unprecedented support even in regions where it was once considered weak, reflecting growing trust in its development model, particularly among the youth.