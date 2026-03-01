Nadda Alleges Bengal Helping Infiltrators, Endangering Original Inhabitants

Union Minister JP Nadda accuses the West Bengal government of aiding infiltrators, warning of demographic changes and criticizing the TMC's governance and policies.

Photograph: Video grab

Key Points JP Nadda accuses the West Bengal government of supporting infiltrators, potentially leading to demographic shifts.

Nadda alleges the TMC government is turning West Bengal into a hub for illegal immigration.

The Union Minister criticizes the TMC, claiming it stands for terror, Muslim appeasement, and corruption.

Nadda asserts that the TMC government has blocked the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, depriving many families of healthcare benefits.

Nadda promises to implement Ayushman Bharat in West Bengal if the BJP comes to power.

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of helping infiltrators, Union minister JP Nadda on Sunday claimed West Bengal's original inhabitants will become a minority because of this.

Addressing a rally in Nadia district's Krishnanagar, from where one of the 'Poriborton Yatras' of the BJP was flagged off, Nadda alleged that the TMC was trying to turn the state into a "hub of infiltrators".

Allegations Against TMC

Alleging that there is no law and order in the state under Banerjee's government, Nadda said TMC stands for "terror, Muslim appeasement and corruption".

Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Nadda, the Union health minister, said the TMC government didn't allow the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state, depriving nearly 40 lakh families of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

"We will implement Ayushman Bharat in Bengal immediately after coming to power here," he asserted.