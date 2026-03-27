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What sparked the violent clash between villagers in Patna?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 19:59 IST

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A violent clash between villagers in Patna, Bihar, has led to injuries and arrests, prompting a police investigation into the cause of the disturbance and the use of firearms.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A violent clash erupted between two groups of villagers in Maner, near Patna, resulting in injuries.
  • Police have arrested 21 people, including five women, in connection with the Patna village clash.
  • The clash involved stone throwing, brick attacks, and firing, with country-made pistols recovered from the scene.
  • The exact cause of the Patna village clash is under investigation, but it appears to have started with a fight between two boys.

Three persons were injured in a clash that broke out between two groups of villagers in Maner area on the outskirts of Bihar's Patna, police said on Friday.

Police have arrested 21 people, including five women, in connection with the incident that took place on Thursday evening. Four boys were also detained for questioning, they said.

 

Details of the Clash

Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said police received information that two groups clashed over a trivial issue, leaving three persons injured after they attacked each other with stones and bricks.

"Firing also took place during the clash. Police brought the situation under control. Two country-made pistols and several live cartridges were recovered from the spot," Singh said.

Investigation Underway

The exact cause of the clash could not be immediately established.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between two boys quickly escalated into a violent clash, the SP said.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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