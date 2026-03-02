Ranchi: 12 Arrested in Land Dispute Clash

In Ranchi, India, police have arrested 12 individuals and seized weapons after a violent clash erupted between two groups embroiled in a land dispute, highlighting ongoing tensions and law enforcement efforts.

Key Points 12 individuals have been arrested in Ranchi following a violent clash between two groups disputing land ownership.

The clash involved members of the Chhotu Khalkho and Arun Baitha groups, resulting in injuries and an ongoing police investigation.

Police seized a foldable rifle, a country-made pistol, cartridges, vehicles, and mobile phones from the arrested individuals.

An FIR has been filed against 30 named and 15 unidentified individuals in connection with the land dispute clash.

Police have also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, he said.

The clash took place between members of the Chhotu Khalkho and Arun Baitha groups on February 28 at Nayasari within Vidhan Sabha Police Station limits, where they assaulted one Mosabbir Ansari, son of the complainant Zakir Ansari (57), with a sharp weapon, police said.

Arrests and Seized Items

City SP Paras Rana said, "We have arrested 12 members of the two groups following a clash over a piece of land and seized a foldable rifle, a country-made pistol, five cartridges, two four-wheelers, a motorcycle and 12 mobile phones from their possession."

In the clash, two members -- one from each group -- were injured and are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

An FIR has been lodged at Vidhan Sabha Police Station against 30 named and 15 unidentified miscreants in this regard, Rana said.

"The complainant's son had nothing to do with the dispute; he was assaulted only because he was present at the site when the clash took place outside his home, the SP said, adding that he is also undergoing treatment in a hospital.