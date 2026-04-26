Bihar Police Havildar Found Dead In Patna Barracks

A Bihar Police havildar was found dead in his Patna barracks, with authorities suspecting suicide driven by an undisclosed ailment.

Key Points Bihar Police havildar found dead in his barracks in Patna.

Police suspect suicide due to the officer suffering from an ailment.

The deceased left behind two suicide notes in Hindi and Nepali.

Forensic experts are inspecting the site, and a post-mortem examination has been conducted.

The body of a Bihar Police personnel was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his barracks here, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma said a havildar with Bihar State Armed Police-1, popularly known as "Gorkha battalion", died allegedly by suicide as he had been suffering from some ailment.

Suicide Notes Reveal Possible Motive

The deceased left behind "two suicide notes", one in Hindi and the other in his native language Nepali.

"From the suicide notes, it appears that Navraj Sunar, the deceased havildar, had been suffering from some ailment which had caused him much mental anguish and may have driven him to take the extreme step," the SSP said.

Investigation Underway

The body was being sent to the native village of the deceased in Nepal after a post-mortem examination, while further investigations were on, with forensic experts inspecting the site of the incident.