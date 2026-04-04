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Home  » News » SHO Suspended After Accused Robber Dies in Bihar Police Lockup

SHO Suspended After Accused Robber Dies in Bihar Police Lockup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 04, 2026 15:56 IST

An investigation is underway after a robbery suspect died in police custody in Katihar, Bihar, leading to the suspension of two police officers and sparking protests from local residents.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A robbery suspect, Rakesh Kumar Yadav, was found dead in a police lockup in Katihar, Bihar.
  • The death occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, with the suspect allegedly hanging himself.
  • Local residents protested the death, blocking roads and confronting police.
  • The station house officer (SHO) and investigating officer have been suspended pending investigation into the incident.

A man arrested in a case of robbery allegedly hanged himself to death inside the police lockup in Bihar's Katihar district, following which the SHO and the investigating officer were suspended, an official said on Saturday.

Rakesh Kumar Yadav (24) was arrested on Friday.

 

According to a police statement, the man hanged himself inside the lockup on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. "He was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital, where doctors declared him dead," it said.

When the locals came to know about Yadav's death, they staged a protest, blocking a road by burning tyres and also beat up a police personnel.

A video, purportedly on the incident, has been shared widely on social media. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Following the accused's death, Katihar's superintendent of police suspended the station house officer of Phalka police station and also the investigating officer of the case, the statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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