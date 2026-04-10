Patna Police Recover Stolen Gold, Arrest Three in Robbery Case

Patna police have successfully recovered 5.79 kg of stolen gold and arrested three suspects involved in a brazen robbery where criminals posed as customs officials, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat crime in the region.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Patna police arrested three individuals in connection with a robbery near Danapur railway station.

Authorities recovered 5.79 kg of stolen gold and ₹1.97 lakh in cash from the arrested suspects.

The robbery involved suspects posing as customs officials who intercepted and robbed employees carrying gold.

Police seized vehicles used in the crime, including a stolen car, and recovered live cartridges.

The investigation is ongoing to locate other suspects and recover the remaining stolen gold.

Police arrested three persons here in connection with a robbery case and recovered 5.79 kg of stolen gold, officials said on Friday.

The arrests were made during a joint operation by the special task force (STF) and Patna police in the Khagaul police station area of the state capital on Thursday.

A Bihar police statement said, "A total of 5.79 kg of gold, including ornaments and Rs 1.97 lakh in cash, were recovered based on the information provided by three individuals arrested on Thursday."

The arrested persons have been identified as Santosh Bhagat alias Amarnath, Aditya Giri alias Sunny, and Sanjay Kumar alias Guddu-all residents of Patna districts.

Details of the Robbery

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma told reporters, "The arrests are linked to a robbery that took place on April 4 near Danapur railway station. Unidentified miscreants posing as customs officials intercepted and robbed employees of a firm carrying 14.9 kg of gold from Rajkot in Gujarat."

The accused allegedly intimidated the victims and forced them into a car, while accomplices escorted the vehicle on motorcycles toward Naubatpur, police officials said.

The employees were later abandoned, and the accused fled with the gold ornaments, they added.

Ongoing Investigation

"The vehicles used in the crime, including the four-wheeler, which was stolen by the accused, have been seized. Police have also recovered nine live cartridges...," Sharma said.

He said that criminal cases were registered against the accused in the past as well.

"We are trying to trace other accused in the case and recover the remaining amount of gold and other commodities," the SP added.