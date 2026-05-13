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Three Arrested After Exchange Of Fire With Police In Patna

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 11:28 IST

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Three wanted murder suspects were arrested in Patna after a dramatic shootout with police, foiling their plans to commit further crimes.

Key Points

  • Three individuals wanted in multiple murder cases were arrested in Patna after a shootout with police.
  • The arrested suspects have been identified as Awadesh Rao, Pappu Rai, and Deepak Kumar.
  • Police received a tip-off that the trio was planning to commit a crime, leading to their apprehension.
  • Awadesh Rao and Pappu Rai sustained leg injuries during the exchange of fire and are receiving treatment.

Three persons wanted in multiple murder cases were arrested following an exchange of fire with police in Patna district on Wednesday, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Awadesh Rao alias Videshiya, Pappu Rai and Deepak Kumar.

 

Police Action and Apprehension

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said the incident took place in the early hours in the Bihta area after police received a tip-off that the trio was planning to commit a crime.

Acting on the information, a team of district police laid a trap and apprehended the accused, he said.

Exchange of Fire

"During interrogation, the accused revealed the location where they had hidden arms for carrying out the crime. When police took them there, the criminals opened fire. The police retaliated with controlled firing and managed to overpower them again," Sharma told reporters.

Injuries and Treatment

Awadesh Rao and Pappu Rai sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the exchange of fire and were admitted to a government hospital for treatment, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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