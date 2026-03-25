Siwan Police Nab Jewellery Robbery Suspects After Gunfight

In Siwan, Bihar, police apprehended two suspects wanted in connection with multiple jewellery shop robberies after a gunfight, marking a significant breakthrough in the case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two suspects wanted in multiple jewellery shop robbery cases were arrested in Siwan, Bihar.

The arrest followed a brief gunfight between the suspects and the police.

The suspects, identified as Rohit Sharma and Rohit Kumar, sustained leg injuries during the shootout and are receiving treatment.

Police acted on a tip-off to locate and apprehend the suspects in the Basantpur police station area.

Two persons wanted in multiple jewellery shop robbery cases were arrested after a brief gunfight with police in Bihar's Siwan district early on Wednesday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Rohit Sharma and Rohit Kumar, were nabbed from Lahji Basantpur in the Basantpur police station area, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police reached the area in the early hours. On spotting the police, the duo allegedly opened fire while attempting to flee, leading to the gunfight, they added.

Both accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs. They are at present undergoing treatment at a government hospital and are stated to be out of danger, police said.