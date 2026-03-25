HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Siwan Police Nab Jewellery Robbery Suspects After Gunfight

Siwan Police Nab Jewellery Robbery Suspects After Gunfight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 10:07 IST

x

In Siwan, Bihar, police apprehended two suspects wanted in connection with multiple jewellery shop robberies after a gunfight, marking a significant breakthrough in the case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two suspects wanted in multiple jewellery shop robbery cases were arrested in Siwan, Bihar.
  • The arrest followed a brief gunfight between the suspects and the police.
  • The suspects, identified as Rohit Sharma and Rohit Kumar, sustained leg injuries during the shootout and are receiving treatment.
  • Police acted on a tip-off to locate and apprehend the suspects in the Basantpur police station area.

Two persons wanted in multiple jewellery shop robbery cases were arrested after a brief gunfight with police in Bihar's Siwan district early on Wednesday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Rohit Sharma and Rohit Kumar, were nabbed from Lahji Basantpur in the Basantpur police station area, they said.

 

Acting on a tip-off, police reached the area in the early hours. On spotting the police, the duo allegedly opened fire while attempting to flee, leading to the gunfight, they added.

Both accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs. They are at present undergoing treatment at a government hospital and are stated to be out of danger, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bihar STF Officer and Two Criminals Dead After Gunfight
Thieves disguised as delivery boys rob jewellery store
Thieves disguised as delivery boys rob jewellery store
3 labourers from Bihar shot at in J-K's Shopian
3 labourers from Bihar shot at in J-K's Shopian
Bihar STF Officer and Two Gangsters Killed in East Champaran Encounter
Bihar STF Officer and Two Gangsters Killed in East Champaran Encounter
Jharkhand Police Nab Three Gangsters After Shootout in Dhanbad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Akshay Kumar makes a big revelation about his upcoming film 'Bhoot Bangla'4:57

Akshay Kumar makes a big revelation about his upcoming...

Neha Sharma looks smokin' hot! 1:35

Neha Sharma looks smokin' hot!

Ayesha Khan stuns with a look you can't ignore0:40

Ayesha Khan stuns with a look you can't ignore

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO