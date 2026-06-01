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Three Arrested With 61 Kg Of Ganja At Ranchi Railway Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 01, 2026 16:55 IST

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Indian authorities seized 61 kg of ganja and arrested three individuals at Ranchi railway station, uncovering a drug trafficking operation from Odisha to Bihar.

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Three men from Bihar arrested at Ranchi railway station for possession of 61 kg of ganja.
  • The seized ganja is estimated to be worth Rs 30.5 lakh.
  • The accused confessed to obtaining the ganja from Sambalpur district in Odisha.
  • The drugs were being transported to Bihar.

Three men from Bihar have been arrested and 61 kg of ganja seized from their possession at Ranchi railway station, an official statement said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Aayush Singh (22), Prince Kumar (21) and Ankit Pathak (19). The trio hails from Bihar's Buxar district, the RFP statement said.

 

Ganja Seizure at Ranchi Station

Acting on a tip-off, RPF personnel intercepted the three persons in a coach of an express train with four trolley bags and three duffel bags on Saturday.

During the search, 61 packets containing 1 kg of ganja each were seized from their possession. The worth of the seized contraband is Rs 30.5 lakh, the statement said.

Confession and Investigation Details

The trio, during interrogation, admitted they procured the ganja from Odisha's Sambalpur district and were transporting it to Bihar, it said.

The accused and the seized contraband were handed over to Ranchi GRP for further legal action, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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