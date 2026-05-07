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RPF Seizes Ganja Worth Rs 6.5 Lakh At Ranchi Railway Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 07, 2026 20:45 IST

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The Railway Protection Force seized a substantial amount of ganja, valued at Rs 6.50 lakh, at Ranchi station, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking on Indian railways.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Railway Protection Force seized 13 kg of ganja at Ranchi station.
  • The seized ganja is estimated to be worth Rs 6.50 lakh.
  • The narcotics were found in an unattended bag on the Visakhapatnam-Banaras Express.
  • The seized ganja has been handed over to GRP/Ranchi for further legal action.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has seized 13 kg of ganja estimated to be worth Rs 6.50 lakh from Visakhapatnam-Banaras Express at Ranchi station, an official statement said on Thursday.

RPF Personnel Discover Unattended Bag

RPF personnel spotted an unattended and suspicious green trolley bag under seat no 37 of Coach no A-2 of the train on Wednesday, the statement said.

 

Following a thorough search, the personnel found several packets wrapped in brown plastic wrappers, which prima facie appeared to be ganja.

Legal Formalities and Investigation

The incident was immediately reported to Assistant Security Commissioner RPF Muri, who reached the spot, and the trolley bag was checked after following all legal formalities.

A total of 13 packets weighing a total of 13 kg of narcotic substance (ganja/marijuana) were seized from the green trolley bag, worth approximately Rs 6.50 lakh, the statement said.

After completing all legal formalities, the seized ganja was handed over to GRP/Ranchi for further legal action.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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