Jharkhand Police Seize Rs 25 Lakh Worth of Ganja, Two Arrested

In a major drug bust, Jharkhand police arrested two individuals and seized 50 kg of ganja worth Rs 25 lakh, thwarting a smuggling operation from Odisha to Bihar.

Key Points Jharkhand police arrested two individuals in East Singhbhum for possessing 50 kg of ganja.

The seized ganja is estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh.

The suspects confessed to procuring the ganja from Odisha with the intention of supplying it in Bihar.

A special police team intercepted the car carrying the contraband during a vehicle checking operation in Baharagora.

Two persons were arrested on Monday after 50 kg of ganja estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh was found in their possession in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

On receiving an input that a consignment of contraband was likely to be smuggled out to Bihar through Baharagora in Ghatsila Sub-division, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg formed a special team.

The team launched a vehicle checking drive at Kaliabinga chowk. In the course of the drive, police intercepted a car and carried out a thorough search of the vehicle in the presence of a magistrate, Garg said at a press conference.

Ganja Seized During Vehicle Search

Police found 25 packets containing ganja, which were kept in the boot of the car, the SP said, adding that the contraband, weighing 50 kg, was estimated to cost Rs 25 lakh.

The two persons were arrested, and the car was impounded after they confessed to their crime, the police officer said.

Smuggling Route Revealed

The accused told police that they had procured the ganja from Odisha to supply it in Bihar, SP said.