Rediff.com  » News » 10 children go missing after boat capsizes in Bihar

10 children go missing after boat capsizes in Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2023 14:09 IST
At least 10 children went missing after a boat capsized in Bagmati river in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

The boat was carrying 30 children, and 20 of them have so far been rescued, they said.

The incident took place near Madhupur Patti ghat along the Bagmati river.

 

Talking to reporters, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: “Rescue operation is underway… I have asked the district magistrate concerned to look into the matter with urgency. The state government will provide all assistance to the affected families.”

Kumar is in Muzaffarpur to review the progress of ongoing projects in the district.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Kerala boat tragedy could have been avoided if...

Kerala boat tragedy could have been avoided if...

UP boat tragedy: Toll rises to 11, search underway

UP boat tragedy: Toll rises to 11, search underway

