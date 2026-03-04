HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Three Drown in Hooghly River After Dol Bathing

Three Drown in Hooghly River After Dol Bathing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2026 12:56 IST

x

A tragic incident in West Bengal's Hooghly river claims three lives after a post-Dol celebration bathing, prompting a search for a missing person and casting a pall over the Bhatpara community.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Three individuals drowned in the Hooghly river in West Bengal after bathing following Dol celebrations.
  • The incident occurred at Balaram Sarkar Ghat in Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas district.
  • A search and rescue operation is underway to find the fourth missing person.
  • The deceased have been identified as residents of Madrul Government Colony in Bhatpara.

Three persons drowned and one was missing after being swept away by the Hooghly river when they were bathing after playing with colours on Dol in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at Balaram Sarkar Ghat in Ward 33 of the Bhatpara Municipality, they said.

 

Three bodies were recovered, while the search was continuing for one person, they added.

The deceased were identified as Saikat Nandi (32), Sourav Nandi (27), and Balaram Sarkar, all residents of Madrul Government Colony in Bhatpara.

Three men went to take a dip in the river when they reportedly lost their balance and were swept away by the strong current. A fourth person jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue them but was also carried away, police said.

Rescue Efforts and Community Impact

A search and rescue operation was launched immediately with the help of divers. The bodies of the three victims, who were members of the same family, were recovered, they said.

Efforts are underway to trace the fourth missing person, they said.

The incident cast a pall of gloom over the locality.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tragedy in Jharkhand: Children Drown in Separate Incidents
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Children Drown in Separate Incidents
Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations
Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations
YouTuber Murdered in Bhubaneswar; Three Arrested
Two Minors Found Dead in Etawah Field
Two Minors Found Dead in Etawah Field
YouTuber Killed in Bhubaneswar Stabbing Incident

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Ravi Shastri, Shaina NC arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's Mehendi-Sangeet ceremony1:02

Ravi Shastri, Shaina NC arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's...

Raj Thackeray & his family arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's Mehendi-Sangeet ceremony0:46

Raj Thackeray & his family arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's...

Shabana and Javed's Beautiful Holi Tradition0:48

Shabana and Javed's Beautiful Holi Tradition

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO