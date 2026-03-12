Gogi Gang Shooters Arrested After Shootout in Delhi

Delhi Police successfully apprehended two alleged shooters connected to the notorious Gogi gang following a brief shootout in Narela, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat organised crime in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested two alleged shooters associated with the Gogi gang after a brief gunfight in Narela.

The encounter occurred during a police checking operation, resulting in one suspect sustaining a leg injury.

Both arrested individuals have a history of criminal activity, including suspected involvement in extortion and firing incidents.

Police recovered firearms, cartridges, and a vehicle from the suspects' possession, indicating their involvement in organised crime.

Delhi Police has arrested two alleged shooters linked to the Gogi gang following a brief exchange of fire in outer north Delhi's Narela area on Thursday, officials said.

The encounter took place around 4 pm when a team intercepted the suspects during a checking drive, they said.

During the operation, one of the accused, Akshay alias Taxi, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was overpowered by the police. He was taken into custody and shifted to a hospital, officials said.

Police said Akshay was wanted in a case and was absconding.

Criminal History and Suspected Activities

Both the accused have multiple criminal cases registered against them and are suspected of being involved in extortion and firing incidents.

Police also recovered firearms, cartridges and a vehicle from their possession.