Gogi Gang Shooters Apprehended After Shootout in Delhi

Two alleged shooters linked to the notorious Gogi gang were arrested by Delhi Police after a dramatic shootout in Narela, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat gang-related crime in the capital.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested two alleged shooters linked to the Gogi gang after a shootout in Narela.

The encounter occurred when the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police, who retaliated in self-defence.

One of the accused, Akshay Panchal, sustained a bullet injury and was hospitalised.

Both arrested individuals have multiple criminal cases registered against them and are suspected of extortion and firing incidents.

Police recovered firearms, cartridges, and a motorcycle from the scene.

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two alleged shooters linked to the Gogi gang after a brief exchange of fire in Narela industrial area of outer north Delhi, officials said.

The encounter took place around 4 pm when a police team laid a trap following specific inputs about the movement of a wanted criminal.

According to the officials, the accused Akshay Panchal, alias Taxi, reached the spot on a motorcycle with his associate Mayank and a minor. When the police team tried to intercept them, Akshay and Mayank allegedly opened fire.

Police retaliated in self-defence, leading to a shootout in which Akshay Panchal sustained a bullet injury in his leg, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

Panchal was subsequently overpowered and shifted to a hospital for treatment. The police said he was wanted in a criminal case and had been absconding.

Both the arrested accused have multiple criminal cases registered against them and are suspected to be involved in various extortion and firing incidents.

During the operation, the police recovered firearms, cartridges and the motorcycle used by the accused, they said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway.