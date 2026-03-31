Bengaluru Police Crackdown: 11 Arrested in ₹5.14 Crore Drug Bust

Bengaluru police have arrested 11 individuals and seized ₹5.14 crore worth of drugs, including MDMA and ganja, in a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking across the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bengaluru police seized approximately ₹5.14 crore worth of drugs, including MDMA, ganja, hydro ganja, and heroin, in a series of raids.

Eleven individuals, including two foreign nationals, were arrested for allegedly selling drugs in multiple Bengaluru jurisdictions.

The accused confessed to procuring drugs from foreign nationals, other states, and local suppliers, selling them to the public, including college students.

Police are actively tracing unidentified suppliers and continuing investigations into the drug network.

The arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue.

Police on Tuesday said they had seized drugs worth approximately Rs 5.14 crore across five police station limits in the city and arrested 11 persons, among them two foreign nationals.

Police said that, on various dates, officers received specific inputs from informants that banned substances such as MDMA, ganja, hydro ganja and heroin were being sold in the jurisdictions of Yelahanka New Town, Adugodi, Bharathinagar, Jalahalli and Pulikeshinagar police stations.

Based on the information, cases were registered under the NDPS Act at the respective police stations, and searches were conducted at locations identified by the informants.

During the questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that they procured drugs from unidentified foreign nationals, as well as from sources in other states and local suppliers at low prices, and sold them to the public, including college students, for profit, police said in a release.

Details of the Drug Seizure

Police seized 2 kg and 7 grams of MDMA, 31 kg and 396 grams of ganja, 220 grams of hydro ganja and 162 grams of heroin. A two-wheeler used in the crime was also seized.

In one of the cases, one accused is absconding, police said.

They added that efforts are underway to trace the unidentified suppliers and that further investigation is in progress.

The 11 accused have been produced in the court on different dates and remanded to judicial custody.

Ongoing Investigation

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said a foreign national was arrested in connection with the seizure of 2 kg and 7 grams of MDMA in the Yelahanka New Town police station limits, valued at around Rs 4 crore in the open market.

"We have gathered certain inputs during his interrogation, based on which details of consumers and suppliers are being traced," he added.