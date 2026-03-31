HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bengaluru Police Crackdown: 11 Arrested in ₹5.14 Crore Drug Bust

Bengaluru Police Crackdown: 11 Arrested in ₹5.14 Crore Drug Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 31, 2026 19:41 IST

Bengaluru police have arrested 11 individuals and seized ₹5.14 crore worth of drugs, including MDMA and ganja, in a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking across the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bengaluru police seized approximately ₹5.14 crore worth of drugs, including MDMA, ganja, hydro ganja, and heroin, in a series of raids.
  • Eleven individuals, including two foreign nationals, were arrested for allegedly selling drugs in multiple Bengaluru jurisdictions.
  • The accused confessed to procuring drugs from foreign nationals, other states, and local suppliers, selling them to the public, including college students.
  • Police are actively tracing unidentified suppliers and continuing investigations into the drug network.
  • The arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue.

Police on Tuesday said they had seized drugs worth approximately Rs 5.14 crore across five police station limits in the city and arrested 11 persons, among them two foreign nationals.

Police said that, on various dates, officers received specific inputs from informants that banned substances such as MDMA, ganja, hydro ganja and heroin were being sold in the jurisdictions of Yelahanka New Town, Adugodi, Bharathinagar, Jalahalli and Pulikeshinagar police stations.

 

Based on the information, cases were registered under the NDPS Act at the respective police stations, and searches were conducted at locations identified by the informants.

During the questioning, the accused allegedly confessed that they procured drugs from unidentified foreign nationals, as well as from sources in other states and local suppliers at low prices, and sold them to the public, including college students, for profit, police said in a release.

Details of the Drug Seizure

Police seized 2 kg and 7 grams of MDMA, 31 kg and 396 grams of ganja, 220 grams of hydro ganja and 162 grams of heroin. A two-wheeler used in the crime was also seized.

In one of the cases, one accused is absconding, police said.

They added that efforts are underway to trace the unidentified suppliers and that further investigation is in progress.

The 11 accused have been produced in the court on different dates and remanded to judicial custody.

Ongoing Investigation

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said a foreign national was arrested in connection with the seizure of 2 kg and 7 grams of MDMA in the Yelahanka New Town police station limits, valued at around Rs 4 crore in the open market.

"We have gathered certain inputs during his interrogation, based on which details of consumers and suppliers are being traced," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Police Nab 16 Drug Peddlers, Seize ₹5.24 Crore Worth of Drugs
Bengaluru Police Nab 16 Drug Peddlers, Seize ₹5.24 Crore Worth of Drugs
Bengaluru Police Nab Five in Major Drug Trafficking Operation
Bengaluru Police Nab Five in Major Drug Trafficking Operation
Bengaluru Police Nab Interstate Drug Peddlers with Rs 11.5 Crore Worth of Narcotics
Bengaluru Police Nab Interstate Drug Peddlers with Rs 11.5 Crore Worth of Narcotics
Bengaluru Police Nab Four in Narcotics Crackdown
Bengaluru Police Nab Four in Narcotics Crackdown
Delhi Police Uncover Drug Network, Seize Cocaine and MDMA
Delhi Police Uncover Drug Network, Seize Cocaine and MDMA

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 2

11 Khichdi Recipes Fit For A King

webstory image 3

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Krishna Shroff Stuns Fans with Her Hottest Look Yet1:10

Krishna Shroff Stuns Fans with Her Hottest Look Yet

Ameesha Patel attends Filmygyan's 30 million bash in Mumbai0:32

Ameesha Patel attends Filmygyan's 30 million bash in Mumbai

Avneet Kaur Turns Up the Heat in Stunning New Look1:05

Avneet Kaur Turns Up the Heat in Stunning New Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO