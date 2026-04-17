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Bengaluru NCB Destroys Narcotics Worth Rs 38 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 17, 2026 22:45 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru destroyed Rs 38 crore worth of seized narcotics, reinforcing its commitment to combating drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points

  • NCB Bengaluru destroyed 128.76 kg of seized narcotics valued at Rs 38 crore.
  • This is the second drug disposal drive in 2026 by the NCB Bengaluru zonal unit.
  • The destroyed drugs included Ganja, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and MDMA.
  • The NCB has destroyed a total of 1735 kg of seized drugs in the current year.
  • Citizens are encouraged to report drug trafficking via the NCB helpline.

The NCB on Friday destroyed 128.76 kg of seized narcotics with an estimated worth of Rs 38 crore, during a drug disposal drive in the city, officials said.

This is the second drug disposal drive carried out in the year 2026 by NCB's Bengaluru zonal unit as per the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court of India, they said.

 

Details of the Drug Disposal Operation

According to a statement, the seized drugs were destroyed by incineration in the presence of the Drug Disposal Committee constituted for this purpose. The destruction was carried out in an environment-friendly manner at a certified facility, officials said.

"A total 128.76 kg of seized contraband including Ganja, Hydroponic Ganja, Cocaine, Methamphetamine,MDMA & THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), having estimated street value of Rs 38 Crore pertaining to 13 cases were disposed off at Century Refineries Hoskote, Bengaluru," the Narcotics Control Bureau said in the statement.

Previous Drug Disposal Efforts

The first drug disposal drive was conducted on February 5 this year wherein approximately 1607 kg of drugs worth Rs 11 crore was disposed off, it said.

"A total of 1735 kg of seized drugs has been destroyed as of date by NCB Bengaluru zonal unit in the current year," it stated.

NCB Appeals for Public Support

NCB appealed to citizens to share any information related to drug trafficking on its Helpline 1933.

Identity of the informant would be kept confidential and eligible informants are suitably rewarded, it added.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, those found guilty of possessing or trafficking illegal substances can face imprisonment and hefty fines. The NCB typically conducts further investigations to trace the source and network involved in drug trafficking cases. Bengaluru, being a major metropolitan city, remains a key focus for drug enforcement agencies.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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