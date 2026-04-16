Bengaluru Police Nab 10 Suspects in Major Drug Crackdown

Bengaluru police have dismantled a major drug operation, arresting 10 individuals and seizing narcotics worth crores, including MDMA, cocaine, and ganja, intended for distribution among the public and college students.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bengaluru police arrested 10 individuals, including three foreign nationals, for alleged involvement in selling narcotics.

The drug bust resulted in the seizure of MDMA, cocaine, ganja, and ecstasy pills worth approximately Rs 11.81 crore, with an estimated market value of Rs 23.63 crore.

The accused confessed to procuring narcotics from foreign, interstate, and local suppliers to sell to the public, including college students, for profit.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the foreign and interstate suppliers involved in the drug trafficking network.

Bengaluru police on Thursday announced the arrest of 10 people allegedly involved in the sale of prohibited narcotic substances in parts of the city.

Among them are three foreign nationals including two women, they said.

With their arrests, police claimed to have seized 5 kg 919 grams of MDMA (crystal), 1 kg 151 grams of cocaine, 21 kg ganja, 19 grams ecstasy pills and a two-wheeler used in commission of crime.

The seized drugs are worth Rs 11.81 crore, with an estimated market value of Rs 23.63 crore, they added.

According to police, based on credible information received on various dates, officers and staff came to know that prohibited narcotic substances such as MDMA (crystal), cocaine, ganja, and ecstasy pills were being sold within the limits of Yelahanka New Town, D J Halli, Koramangala, Bommanahalli, and Pulakeshinagar Police Stations.

Acting on this information, cases were registered under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act at the respective police stations, and raids were conducted at the identified locations, a senior police officer said.

During these operations, a total of 10 accused persons were apprehended on different dates, he said.

Confessions and Ongoing Investigations

During interrogation, the accused confessed that, with the intention of making quick money, they were procuring narcotic substances such as MDMA (crystal), cocaine, ganja, and ecstasy pills from foreign, interstate, and local unidentified suppliers at lower prices, and selling them to the public, including college students, the officer said.

Efforts are on to trace the foreign and interstate suppliers involved in supplying these narcotic substances. Investigation in the cases is in progress, police said.

All 10 accused were produced before the Court on different dates and have been remanded to judicial custody, they added.