Bengaluru Police Nab 10 Suspects in Major Drug Crackdown

Bengaluru police have cracked down on a major drug ring, arresting 10 individuals and seizing narcotics worth crores, including MDMA, cocaine, and ganja, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bengaluru police arrested 10 individuals, including three foreign nationals, for alleged involvement in selling narcotics.

The drug bust resulted in the seizure of 5 kg of MDMA, 1 kg of cocaine, 21 kg of ganja, and 19 gms of ecstasy pills.

The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth Rs 11.81 crore, with a market value of Rs 23.63 crore.

The accused confessed to procuring narcotics from foreign, interstate, and local suppliers to sell to the public, including college students.

Police are actively investigating to trace the foreign and interstate suppliers involved in the drug trafficking operation.

Bengaluru police on Thursday announced the arrest of 10 people allegedly involved in the sale of prohibited narcotic substances in parts of the city.

Among them are three foreign nationals, including two women, they said.

With their arrests, police claimed to have seized 5 kg of MDMA (crystal), 1 kg of cocaine, 21 kg ganja, and 19 gms ecstasy pills and a two-wheeler used in the commission of crime.

The seized drugs are worth Rs 11.81 crore, with an estimated market value of Rs 23.63 crore, they added.

According to police, based on credible information received on various dates, officers and staff came to know that prohibited narcotic substances such as MDMA (crystal), cocaine, ganja, and ecstasy pills were being sold within the limits of Yelahanka New Town, D J Halli, Koramangala, Bommanahalli, and Pulakeshinagar Police Stations.

Acting on this information, cases were registered under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act at the respective police stations, and raids were conducted at the identified locations, a senior police officer said.

During these operations, a total of 10 accused persons were apprehended on different dates, he said.

Confessions and Ongoing Investigation

During interrogation, the accused confessed that, with the intention of making quick money, they were procuring narcotic substances such as MDMA (crystal), cocaine, ganja, and ecstasy pills from foreign, interstate, and local unidentified suppliers at lower prices, and selling them to the public, including college students, the officer said.

Efforts are on to trace the foreign and interstate suppliers involved in supplying these narcotic substances. Investigation in the cases is in progress, police said.

All 10 accused were produced before the Court on different dates and have been remanded to judicial custody, they added.