Rs 18.63 Crore Worth of Narcotics Destroyed in Navi Mumbai

As part of the 'Nasha Mukt Navi Mumbai' campaign, authorities destroyed narcotics worth Rs 18.63 crore, signaling a strong stance against drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Navi Mumbai authorities destroyed narcotics worth Rs 18.63 crore as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Navi Mumbai' campaign.

The destroyed drugs were seized in 55 cases, contributing to a total of Rs 38.45 crore worth of narcotics seized in 114 cases.

A major crackdown led to the arrest of 33 individuals from a Punjab-based gang involved in heroin and opium peddling.

Anti Narcotics Squads have been established in every police station to enhance local-level enforcement and intelligence gathering.

The crackdown included the seizure of heroin, opium, mephedrone, and codeine bottles worth Rs 4.20 crore.

Seized narcotic substances worth Rs 18.63 crore were destroyed on Monday as part of the 'Nasha Mukt (Drug Free) Navi Mumbai' campaign, a senior police official said.

Drugs worth Rs 18.63 crore seized in 55 cases were destroyed at Mumbai Waste Management Company in Taloja in Panvel after completing mandatory legal procedures, he added.

"The drugs were destroyed in the presence of police commissioner Milind Bharambe and others. Under the Drug Free Navi Mumbai campaign, drugs worth Rs 38.45 crore were seized in 114 cases till September 26, 2025. Of this, drugs worth Rs 18.63 crore were destroyed today," the Crime Branch official said.

Crackdown on Drug Traffickers

In a major crackdown recently, a gang that had come from Punjab and was operating out of hotels and lodges here to peddle heroin and opium through trucks and railways was busted, the official said.

"Six cases were registered in this connection and 33 persons were arrested. Narcotics including heroin, opium, mephedrone and codeine bottles collectively worth Rs 4.20 crore were seized. The alleged mastermind, identified as Sahibsingh Joginder Singh alias Saba, a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, was arrested from there," he said.

Strengthening Local Enforcement

To strengthen local-level enforcement, separate Anti Narcotics Squads (ANS) have been set up in every police station under the commissionerate, which focus on intelligence gathering, strengthening informant networks, regular inspections and patrolling in schools, colleges, hotels, lodges, pubs, bars and other sensitive areas, the official said.