Bengaluru Police Bust Drug Racket, Arrest Eight Including Foreign National

Bengaluru police have dismantled a major drug operation, arresting eight individuals, including a foreign national, and seizing narcotics worth crores, highlighting the city's ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bengaluru police arrested eight people, including a foreign national, for illegal drug sales.

The drug bust resulted in the seizure of narcotics, vehicles, and other items valued at Rs 27.42 crores.

The accused confessed to procuring and selling drugs like MDMA, Cocaine, and Ganja to the public, including college students.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the suppliers of the narcotics, including other foreign nationals.

The operation involved raids at multiple locations across Bengaluru based on credible informant information.

Bengaluru police said on Tuesday that eight people, including a foreign national, were arrested for illegally selling drugs in the city.

They seized drugs, vehicles and other items worth Rs 27.42 crores.

According to police, based on credible information received from informants on various dates, officers and staff learned that prohibited narcotic substances such as MDMA, Ganja, and Cocaine were being sold within the limits of Hebbagodi, Yelahanka New Town, Mico Layout, Parappana Agrahara, Bagalur, and Banaswadi Police Stations.

Acting on this information, cases were registered under the NDPS Act in the respective police stations, and raids were conducted at the locations identified by the informants.

"During these operations, a total of 8 accused persons were apprehended on different dates, including one foreign national, and four interstate offenders," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters here.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed that, with the intention of making quick money, they procured narcotic substances such as MDMA, Cocaine, and Ganja at lower prices from unknown foreign and local suppliers and sold them to the public, including college students, he said.

Details of the Seizure

"A total of Rs 13.71 Crores worth drugs and other items have been seized. These include 12 kg 91 grams of MDMA, 275 grams of Cocaine, 34 kg 802 grams of Ganja, 40 grams of gold ornaments (purchased from proceeds of drug sales), 02 two-wheelers used for the offence. The total estimated market value of all these is Rs 27.42 Crores," he added.

The Commissioner further said efforts are on to trace the unknown individuals who supplied the narcotic substances to the accused.

Investigation is underway.

"There is information about the involvement of other foreign nationals, and through FRRO we learned one person has already left the country... interrogations and investigations will continue," he said.

All eight accused have been produced before the court on different dates and have been remanded to judicial custody, officials said.

Focus on Hebbagodi

Noting that in the case under the Electric City division, raids were conducted at five different houses and different quantities of drugs were seized, Singh said, "This is a serious matter as the house was taken for rent and they supplied from there. The information came from the arrest of the foreigner. Total value of seizure in Hebbagodi alone is Rs 27 crore (market value)."