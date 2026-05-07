Bengal Tense After Killing Of BJP Leader's Associate

West Bengal is on edge after a BJP leader's aide was shot dead in North 24 Parganas, sparking protests and accusations of political violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tension escalates in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas after the murder of a BJP leader's aide.

Additional police forces deployed in Madhyamgram and surrounding areas following protests by BJP supporters.

BJP alleges 'targeted assassination' and accuses TMC of retaliatory violence after the assembly poll results.

Police investigation underway, examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants in the murder case.

Political circles in Bengal are shocked, with accusations and counter-accusations of violence between BJP and TMC.

Tension prevailed in parts of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and the police stepped up security deployment in the region on Thursday morning, a day after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide was shot dead, a senior officer said.

Additional police forces were deployed in Madhyamgram, Doharia and adjoining localities after BJP supporters staged protests, demanding the immediate arrest of the assailants.

Police Increase Security Amidst Protests

Senior police officers, however, appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"We are keeping strict vigil in sensitive pockets, and additional forces have been deployed. People should not pay heed to rumours," a senior West Bengal Police officer told PTI.

Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night in what the BJP described as a "targeted assassination", triggering outrage, protests and fresh allegations of political violence.

Details Of The Attack

According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing.

"We want the arrest of killers. Rath, travelling in a vehicle linked to the leader of the opposition, was shot dead. This is nothing but a planned murder. People are frightened," a local BJP worker said.

Another party supporter alleged that "criminals are operating fearlessly" and demanded a probe by a central agency.

Investigation Underway

District police officials said raids were underway in multiple locations and CCTV footage from nearby areas was being examined to identify the assailants.

"No one will be spared. The investigation is progressing on priority," the police officer said.

Two days after the declaration of the fiercely fought assembly poll results, the killing sent shockwaves through Bengal's political circles, with the BJP accusing the TMC of unleashing retaliatory violence and the latter countering with allegations of attacks on its own workers across several districts.