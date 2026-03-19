HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » TMC Leader Murdered in West Bengal Ahead of Elections

TMC Leader Murdered in West Bengal Ahead of Elections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 19, 2026 13:49 IST

A local TMC leader's murder in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas has ignited political tensions as the state prepares for upcoming assembly elections, prompting a police investigation into potential motives.

Photograph: / Rediff.com

Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A local TMC leader, Masiur Gazi, was allegedly hacked to death in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.
  • The incident occurred in the Deganga area and the victim's body was found near Nobbai Pat Gheri in Haroa.
  • Police suspect the murder took place elsewhere and the body was disposed of at the location where it was found.
  • The murder has heightened political tensions in the district, which is preparing for the second phase of assembly elections on April 29.
  • Police are investigating all possible motives, including internal party rivalry and business disputes.

A local TMC leader was allegedly hacked to death in poll-bound West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was Masiur Gazi (41), president of booth number 178 in Champatala gram panchayat in Deganga area, a senior TMC leader said.

 

Gazi's blood-soaked body was found on the roadside near Nobbai Pat Gheri in Haroa police station area on Thursday, a police officer said.

Gazi is a garment trader by profession and a local TMC functionary, he said.

Police suspect Gazi was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped at the spot.

"Prima facie, it appears that he was hacked to death and the body was disposed of here. An investigation has been initiated," the police officer said.

TMC's Deganga panchayat samiti member Ranjay Pramanik said Gazi was an active party worker and held the post of booth president in the area.

The incident has triggered political tension in the district, which is scheduled to go to polls in the second phase of the assembly elections on April 29.

Police said all angles, including any internal rivalry and business disputes, are being probed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

TMC leader stabbed to death near Kolkata, party blames BJP
TMC leader stabbed to death near Kolkata, party blames BJP
TMC leader shot dead, assailant lynched
TMC leader shot dead, assailant lynched
TMC worker killed, others injured in rural poll violence in Bengal
TMC worker killed, others injured in rural poll violence in Bengal
TMC leader gunned down in front of father, party blames BJP
TMC leader gunned down in front of father, party blames BJP
Bengal: 2 killed in bomb attack, TMC says its supporters
Bengal: 2 killed in bomb attack, TMC says its supporters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

WATCH: Kharge's dig at Deve Gowda makes Modi laugh3:26

WATCH: Kharge's dig at Deve Gowda makes Modi laugh

Devotees throng Mata Vaishno Devi temple on first day of Chaitra Navratri1:01

Devotees throng Mata Vaishno Devi temple on first day of...

'We were always with Iran', Former RAW Chief Amarjit Singh Dulat0:38

'We were always with Iran', Former RAW Chief Amarjit...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO