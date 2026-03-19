TMC Leader Murdered in West Bengal Ahead of Elections

A local TMC leader's murder in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas has ignited political tensions as the state prepares for upcoming assembly elections, prompting a police investigation into potential motives.

Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points A local TMC leader, Masiur Gazi, was allegedly hacked to death in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The incident occurred in the Deganga area and the victim's body was found near Nobbai Pat Gheri in Haroa.

Police suspect the murder took place elsewhere and the body was disposed of at the location where it was found.

The murder has heightened political tensions in the district, which is preparing for the second phase of assembly elections on April 29.

Police are investigating all possible motives, including internal party rivalry and business disputes.

A local TMC leader was allegedly hacked to death in poll-bound West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was Masiur Gazi (41), president of booth number 178 in Champatala gram panchayat in Deganga area, a senior TMC leader said.

Gazi's blood-soaked body was found on the roadside near Nobbai Pat Gheri in Haroa police station area on Thursday, a police officer said.

Gazi is a garment trader by profession and a local TMC functionary, he said.

Police suspect Gazi was killed somewhere else and his body was dumped at the spot.

"Prima facie, it appears that he was hacked to death and the body was disposed of here. An investigation has been initiated," the police officer said.

TMC's Deganga panchayat samiti member Ranjay Pramanik said Gazi was an active party worker and held the post of booth president in the area.

The incident has triggered political tension in the district, which is scheduled to go to polls in the second phase of the assembly elections on April 29.

Police said all angles, including any internal rivalry and business disputes, are being probed.