West Bengal Police Appeal For Calm After BJP Leader's Aide Murdered

West Bengal Police are appealing for calm after the murder of a BJP leader's aide sparked tensions and protests in North 24 Parganas, raising concerns about political violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal Police appeal for calm after the murder of a BJP leader's aide in North 24 Parganas.

Tensions rise as BJP supporters protest, demanding immediate arrest of the assailants.

Security is heightened in Madhyamgram, Doharia, and surrounding areas to maintain order.

The BJP alleges a 'targeted assassination', while the TMC counters with claims of attacks on its workers.

The West Bengal Police appealed to people to maintain peace as tension soared in parts of North 24 Parganas district on Thursday following the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide, a senior officer said.

The police stepped up security deployment in Madhyamgram, Doharia and adjoining localities after BJP supporters staged protests, demanding the immediate arrest of the assailants.

Police Increase Security Amidst Protests

"We are keeping strict vigil in sensitive pockets, and additional forces have been deployed. People should not pay heed to rumours. We appeal to people to maintain peace," a senior West Bengal Police officer told PTI.

Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night in what the BJP described as a "targeted assassination", triggering outrage, protests and fresh allegations of political violence.

According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing.

Political Reactions and Accusations

"We want the arrest of killers. Rath, travelling in a vehicle linked to the leader of the opposition, was shot dead. This is nothing but a planned murder. People are frightened," a local BJP worker said.

Another party supporter alleged that "criminals are operating fearlessly" and demanded a probe by a central agency.

Investigation Underway

District police officials said raids were underway in multiple locations and CCTV footage from nearby areas was being examined to identify the assailants.

"No one will be spared. The investigation is progressing on priority," the police officer said.

Two days after the declaration of the fiercely fought assembly poll results, the killing sent shockwaves through Bengal's political circles, with the BJP accusing the TMC of unleashing retaliatory violence and the latter countering with allegations of attacks on its own workers across several districts.