West Bengal Police Investigate Killing Of BJP Leader's Associate

West Bengal Police have launched an investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, a close associate of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, employing forensic analysis and multiple investigation teams to uncover the perpetrators and motives behind the crime.

Key Points West Bengal Police are investigating the murder of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage and have formed multiple teams to identify and trace the assailants involved in the shooting.

Police are exploring the possibility that contract killers were hired to carry out the pre-planned murder.

Forensic teams have collected samples from the crime scene, and CID officers are assisting in the investigation.

The assailants may have used sophisticated firearms, potentially Glock 47X pistols, suggesting professional shooters were involved.

The West Bengal Police are examining CCTV footage and have formed several teams to trace the assailants as part of its investigation into the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The police are also probing whether contract killers were engaged in the murder of Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.

Forensic Investigation Underway

A forensic team reached the place on Thursday morning and collected samples, he said, adding that officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were also there.

"Going by the circumstantial evidence, it seems that the murder was pre-planned. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the crime spot and nearby areas, while multiple police teams have been formed to trace the assailants," the officer said.

According to preliminary information, Rath's car was intercepted near Doharia between Doltala and Madhyamgram Chowmatha at around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire before fleeing, he said.

"A detailed investigation has begun. We are pursuing several leads," the officer said.

Coordinated Attack and Suspicious Vehicle

The findings suggested that the assailants intercepted Rath's vehicle in a coordinated manner before firing multiple rounds from close range, he said.

Investigators suspected that the vehicle carrying Rath was first blocked near Doharia junction by a small four-wheeler, after which one of the motorcycle-borne assailants fired at the deceased's car.

"A suspicious vehicle that allegedly blocked the way of Rath's car has been seized. However, the number plate attached to it was found to be fake," DGP Siddh Nath Gupta told reporters at the spot.

Talking about the crime, another police officer said that the small car was spotted travelling towards Madhyamgram in CCTV footage.

Evidence Suggests Pre-Planned Murder

"The chassis number and engine number of the small car have been erased. It indicates that they had earlier planned the murder. The number of the small vehicle belongs to one person based in Siliguri, an employee of a tea estate," he said.

It seemed that the killers copied the registration number and used it so that they could not be traced, the officer said.

At least six to ten rounds might have been fired during the attack, he said, adding that the assailants reportedly wore helmets and used motorcycles without number plates to avoid identification.

"We have recovered empty cartridges and live ammunition from the crime spot. At this stage, the motive behind the attack is not clear," the state DGP said.

Sophisticated Firearms Suspected

The police suspect the use of sophisticated firearms during the attack.

According to preliminary forensic inputs, the assailants might have used Glock 47X pistols, he said.

"A weapon of this nature is generally not used by ordinary criminals. We are examining whether professional shooters were involved," a senior West Bengal Police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Gupta and CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited the spot during the night.

Rath, 42, was returning to his residence in Madhyamgram from Kolkata when the incident occurred, another officer said.

The Rath's vehicle was being driven by Buddhadeb Bera, who also sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata, he said.