Maharashtra Child Marriage Case Surfaces After Miscarriage

A child marriage case in Beed, Maharashtra, has triggered a police investigation after a minor girl's miscarriage exposed the illegal union, leading to charges against multiple family members.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A child marriage case in Beed, Maharashtra, was exposed after a minor girl suffered a miscarriage.

Police have registered a case against the girl's husband, in-laws, and parents under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and POCSO Act.

The victim, a class 10 student at the time of marriage, was allegedly forced into the marriage by her parents and in-laws.

The husband faces specific charges under the POCSO Act due to the victim being a minor and subjected to physical relations.

A case of child marriage came to light in Kaij tehsil of Beed district in Maharashtra after a girl allegedly suffered miscarriage and rushed to a hospital, prompting the police to register an FIR against her husband, in-laws, and parents, an official said on Sunday.

Hospital Alert Leads to Investigation

The Solapur District Hospital authorities alerted the police after the victim's documents showed that she was a minor. Consequently, a case has been registered against five individuals.

The victim, who hails from Beed, was admitted to the Solapur District Hospital recently following complaints of severe abdominal pain and heavy bleeding. Medical examination confirmed that she had suffered a miscarriage at six months of pregnancy, a police official said.

Details of the Child Marriage

According to the police, the victim was a class 10 student when she was married off two years ago.

Despite being aware that she was a minor, her parents and in-laws allegedly orchestrated the marriage.

Legal Action and Charges

Police have invoked various provisions under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"Since the victim was a minor and subjected to physical relations over the last two years, the husband has been specifically charged under the POCSO Act," the official added.

Further investigation is underway.

Under Indian law, child marriage is illegal and punishable under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The POCSO Act adds further penalties for sexual offences against minors. The investigation will likely involve gathering evidence and witness statements to build a case against the accused.