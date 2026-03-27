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Main Shooter Arrested in Delhi's Bawana Murder Case After Joint Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 27, 2026 01:04 IST

Delhi Police, working with Bihar Police, have successfully arrested the main shooter in the Bawana murder case, a key operative of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, bringing them closer to solving the gang-related crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police and Bihar Police conducted a joint operation to arrest Akash, the main shooter in the Bawana murder case.
  • Akash is allegedly a key operative of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang and is accused of killing Ravi Bhardwaj.
  • The arrest occurred in Begusarai, Bihar, where Akash was hiding to evade capture.
  • Police hope to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the murder and identify other individuals involved in the crime.
  • The Bawana murder is suspected to be a result of gang rivalry, with multiple individuals sustaining gunshot injuries.

Delhi Police has arrested the main shooter involved in the killing of a man inside his house in Delhi's Bawana area earlier this month, officials said on Friday, in a joint operation with Bihar Police.

Akash alias Bittu alias Khuddi (20), a resident of Nangal Thakran in Delhi, was arrested from Begusarai in Bihar in coordination with the local police, they said.

 

Akash, a key operative of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, was allegedly the main shooter in the March 19 killing of Ravi Bhardwaj inside his house at Harevelli village in Bawana, police said.

While Ravi was killed in the attack, three others, including his father, sustained gunshot injuries after a group of armed assailants barged into the house and opened fire in a suspected case of gang rivalry.

Arrest and Investigation

"Akash had taken shelter in Bihar to evade arrest. Based on specific inputs, a joint team conducted a raid in Begusarai and apprehended him," a senior police officer said.

Police said the accused, who played a crucial role in executing the attack, reportedly fired multiple rounds during the incident.

With his arrest, the investigators hope to unravel the larger conspiracy behind the killing of Ravi Bhardwaj, and identify the others involved in the crime, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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