Two Arrested After Gunfight in Delhi Businessman Murder Case

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police have arrested two suspects wanted for the murder of a Bawana businessman following a shootout in Rohini, bringing a month-long manhunt to a close.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Two shooters wanted for the murder of a businessman in outernorth Delhi's Bawana were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with the police in the Rohini area, an official said on Tuesday.

The encounter occurred in Rohini, Sector 34, when police intercepted the suspects following specific inputs about their movement.

According to police, the accused -- Mohammad Irfan and Aishwarya Pandey -- had been on the run for nearly a month after being involved in the killing of a trader in Bawana.

Irfan has 40 criminal cases against him, including 32 cases in Delhi and eight in Uttar Pradesh, while Pandey has five cases against him, including four in Uttar Pradesh and one in Delhi.

The Shootout and Arrest

"When the police team tried to stop the suspects, they allegedly opened fire in an attempt to escape. The police team retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire," a senior police officer said.

A total of 11 rounds were exchanged during the firing, during which one also hit the bulletproof jacket of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami.

During the encounter, both the accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were overpowered by the police personnel. They were immediately taken into custody and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Another senior police officer said that a pistol, several cartridges and a motorcycle were seized from the arrested accused. The recovered motorcycle was also stolen from the Samaypur Badli area last year.

Five people had already been arrested in the case last month.