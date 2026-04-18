Man Arrested In Thane Tobacco Products Seizure

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Thane, India, after police seized over Rs 5 lakh worth of illegal tobacco products during a raid in Ulhasnagar, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat the sale of banned substances.

Key Points A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Thane for selling illegal tobacco products.

The raid in Ulhasnagar led to the seizure of tobacco products valued at over Rs 5 lakh.

The operation was based on a complaint filed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and FDA regulations.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man and seized banned tobacco products valued at more than Rs 5 lakh following a raid in the Ulhasnagar area of Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Details Of The Thane Tobacco Seizure

The operation was conducted on the premises late Wednesday night near Shahad gate, based on a complaint filed by officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a police officer said, adding that a police team found a large consignment of contraband from different brands, stocked for illegal sale.

The arrested accused has been identified as Arbaz Nasir Khan (26). Two other suspects have been named as wanted in the case, and a hunt has been launched to nab them.

Value Of Seized Goods

The seized tobacco products are valued at approximately Rs 5,05,658.

Legal Action Taken

An FIR has been registered at the Ulhasnagar police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of FDA regulations.

Under Indian law, the sale of banned tobacco products can lead to charges under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve identifying the source of the contraband and apprehending the remaining suspects.