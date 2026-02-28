HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Police Apprehends Three Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Stay

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 28, 2026 16:21 IST

Delhi Police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals in Adarsh Nagar for illegally residing in India, initiating deportation proceedings after uncovering inconsistencies in their citizenship claims and discovering Bangladeshi identity documents.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals in Adarsh Nagar for illegally residing in India.
  • The individuals were apprehended following surveillance and intelligence inputs regarding suspected illegal migrants.
  • Authorities discovered inconsistencies in their claims of Indian citizenship and found Bangladeshi national identity documents on their smartphones.
  • Deportation proceedings have been initiated against the apprehended individuals as per the law.
  • The police were monitoring social media platforms as part of routine intelligence gathering when inputs were received.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals from the Adarsh Nagar area for illegally staying in the countr and initiated deportation proceedings.

The action was carried out on Wednesday following surveillance and intelligence inputs.

 

The police said the team had been monitoring social media platforms as part of routine intelligence gathering when inputs were received about suspected illegal migrants and their alleged involvement in a solicitation racket.

"Acting on the information, a team conducted a pre-dawn operation in the area. During questioning, the three initially claimed to be Indian citizens, but their responses were found to be inconsistent," the officer said.

A detailed verification of documents and digital evidence established that they were Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in India without valid travel or identity documents, the police said.

Three smartphones installed with a banned application and 10 Bangladeshi national identity documents stored in the phone were recovered, they said.

The apprehended persons were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and proceedings for their deportation have been initiated as per law, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
