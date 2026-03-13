Delhi Police Arrests 10 Bangladeshi Nationals with Expired Visas

Delhi Police have arrested ten Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally residing in the city after their medical visas expired, highlighting ongoing efforts to crack down on immigration violations.

Ten Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in India using fake medical visas were apprehended during a special verification drive in outer Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused were found living in Delhi even after their visas had expired and were allegedly attempting to procure medical visas for Bulgaria despite not having valid travel documents for their stay in India, he said.

Police received specific information about some suspected Bangladeshi nationals residing in the area even after the expiry of their visas.

Acting on a tip-off on March 6 about their presence in Peeragarhi Chowk, the police team reached the spot and kept surveillance. On noticing the police presence, the suspects allegedly tried to disperse in an attempt to evade verification, but the team intercepted them.

On questioning, none of the individuals could produce valid identity or travel documents. Subsequent verification revealed that they were carrying expired passports and visas, confirming their illegal stay in the country.

The police said all ten were taken into custody after completing legal formalities and interrogation. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has been informed and deportation proceedings against the apprehended individuals have been initiated.

The police said the verification drive will continue against illegal immigrants and strict action will be taken as per the law.