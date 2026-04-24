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Kerala Spa Raid: Bangladeshi Women Detained, Illegal Activities Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 24, 2026 19:01 IST

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In Kerala, two women suspected of being Bangladeshi nationals have been detained from a spa in Edapazhanji, raising concerns about potential illegal activities and prompting a thorough police investigation.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Key Points

  • Two women suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals were detained from a spa in Edapazhanji, Kerala.
  • The women allegedly posed as natives of West Bengal while working at the spa.
  • Spa operators were also taken into custody during the raid.
  • Police suspect the spa may have been involved in illegal activities.
  • A joint search operation was carried out by local police and the Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Two women suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals were detained from a spa in Edapazhanji here on Friday, police said.

They were also taken into custody following a search conducted in coordination with the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

 

Spa Raid and Identity Verification

The detained women were identified as Ruma Charnabha (21) and Rima Sheikh (21), who allegedly posed as natives of West Bengal while working at the spa.

The spa operators, Nihu Hussian (29) and Harikrishnan (34), were also taken into custody, police said.

Investigation into Illegal Activities

According to police, the action followed a tip-off, after which a joint search operation was carried out by personnel from the Museum Police Station and the ATS.

Police said the identity cards produced by the two women appeared to be fake.

During interrogation, it was found that the duo were from Bangladesh and had been working at the spa for the past several months, officials said.

Police also suspect that the spa may have been involved in illegal activities, and further investigation is underway.

All four people have been taken to the Museum Police Station for questioning.

A case will be registered in connection with the incident, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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