Bengaluru Crackdown: 124 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Detained

Bengaluru police have detained 124 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in a special operation, intensifying efforts to identify and deport undocumented foreign nationals residing in the city.

Key Points Bengaluru police detained 124 Bangladeshi nationals, including 48 men, 42 women, and 34 children, for residing illegally.

The operation was conducted by four special teams of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Kadugodi and Varthur.

The detained individuals are being investigated, and a report has been submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation.

This operation is part of a larger drive to identify and take legal action against foreigners residing illegally in Bengaluru, resulting in 200 detentions so far.

The operation involved cooperation from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Greater Bengaluru Authority, and the Department of Social Welfare.

In a special operation, the CCB on Friday took into custody 124 Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly residing illegally in Bengaluru, police said.

Among them 48 men, 42 women and 34 children, they said.

In the early hours, four special teams comprising officers and staff of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted a targeted operation in the jurisdiction of Kadugodi and Varthur police stations here, police said.

"During the operation, 124 Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly constructed temporary sheds and were residing there illegally were taken into custody. Among them were 48 men, 42 women and 34 children," the office of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said in a statement.

They have been subjected to inquiry, and a report has been submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) authorities for further appropriate action to deport the illegally residing Bangladeshi nationals back to their country, it said.

Ongoing Efforts to Identify Illegal Residents

Based on the directions of the police commissioner to collect information on foreigners illegally residing in Bengaluru and to take legal action against them, a special operation has been conducted over the past few days by various police units across the city to trace such individuals.

As a result of this drive, a total of 200 foreign nationals who were allegedly residing illegally in Bengaluru have been taken into custody so far, police said.

The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Greater Bengaluru Authority, and the Department of Social Welfare.

The drive to identify Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Bengaluru will continue, they added.