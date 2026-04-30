Kerala Police Arrest Two Bangladeshi Women For Illegal Stay

Kerala police arrested two Bangladeshi women in Karyavattom for illegally residing in the country and allegedly participating in a prostitution racket, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal immigration and related criminal activities.

Key Points Two Bangladeshi women were arrested in Karyavattom, Kerala, for illegally staying in India.

The women are suspected of involvement in a prostitution racket operating in the area.

The arrest followed a raid by Kazhakoottam police based on a tip-off from the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

Police have registered cases against the women for illegal stay and involvement in prostitution activities.

Kerala police have intensified their crackdown on Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the state.

Two Bangladeshi women staying illegally in the country were arrested from Karyavattom here, police said on Thursday.

The arrested women were allegedly staying with a group suspected to be involved in prostitution in the area, police said.

Kerala Police Raid Uncovers Illegal Activities

Acting on a tip-off from the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Kazhakoottam police raided a rented house in Karyavattom on Wednesday night.

Police said the two women had been in Thiruvananthapuram for the past one month and were allegedly working for a prostitution racket.

Further Investigation and Arrests

Apart from the two Bangladeshi women, six others were taken into custody during the raid.

According to police, the group had rented the house earlier this month after posing as doctors.

Legal Action and Crackdown

Police said separate cases have been registered -- one for illegal stay against the two Bangladeshi women and another in connection with prostitution activities.

Police recently arrested two other Bangladeshi women from a spa in Thiruvananthapuram.

Officials said police have intensified the crackdown on Bangladeshi nationals allegedly staying illegally in the state using forged documents and identity cards.